The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has proposed a bill to require the government to subsidize the Labor Insurance Fund with at least NT$80 billion (US$2.71 billion) per year to keep it from going bankrupt, KMT caucus whip William Tseng (曾銘宗) said on Sunday.
The KMT caucus called on the government to address the imminent bankruptcy of the fund, which is intended to provide retirement pensions for workers.
It proposed an amendment to the Labor Insurance Act (勞工保險條例) for the government to allocate at least NT$80 billion for the fund annually to ensure its sustainability, Tseng told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
The amendment would also require that the fund’s finances be clearly defined and that the government be responsibility for ensuring it meets its payouts.
A 2020 Ministry of Labor report said that the fund had an estimated NT$10 trillion in hidden debt, which was increasing annually by NT$500 billion, KMT caucus deputy secretary-general Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳) said.
The fund’s financial condition is rapidly deteriorating, Hsieh said, adding that in the past five years, it has posted losses and could go bankrupt by 2028.
Tseng said that although the government in 2017 promised to improve the pension systems for military veterans, public-school teachers, civil servants and workers, it had yet to take action on reforming the labor insurance system beyond allocating funds.
Unless the central government subsidizes the fund with at least NT$80 billion per year, it would go bankrupt within six years, affecting more than 10 million workers, Tseng said, citing ministry data.
He said that when he asked Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) about the issue during a legislative question-and-answer session in 2020, Su told him the government would take responsibility for labor insurance payouts and prevent the Labor Insurance Fund from becoming insolvent.
Su said that a fund reform proposal would be submitted to the legislature by 2024, Tseng said, adding that he now wants the government to say when it would propose such a bill.
KMT Legislator Cheng Cheng-chien (鄭正鈐) said that the government should improve the management of the fund by studying the management mechanisms of the retirement and compensation funds of private schools.
It is only by improving the Labor Insurance Fund’s management and maintaining its balance at a stable level that it can be prevented from going bankrupt, Cheng said.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel