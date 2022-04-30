The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday suspended plans to ease permanent residency rules for professionals from Hong Kong and Macau amid criticism of the policy, which was to begin tomorrow.
“The policy has been shelved for now. More dialogue is needed with lawmakers and the public to garner general support,” MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said.
The relaxed residency rules announced on April 21 attracted objections, with critics saying that the process was rushed, and lacked proper national security and impact assessments.
Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
The original timetable would have had the Ministry of the Interior file for public notice tomorrow to revise the Regulations Governing Residency or Permanent Residency for People of the Hong Kong Area and the Macau Area (香港澳門居民進入臺灣地區及居留定居許可辦法).
The new regulations would have allowed professionals from the two territories who have held a work visa in Taiwan for at least five years, and earned at least double the minimum wage in the most recent year, to apply for permanent residency. Applicants would have been required to be in Taiwan for at least 183 days in each of the five years.
Chiu said that adjustments are to be made after discussions with lawmakers and the public while the plan is on hold.
“The intention is to attract Hong Kong and Macau professionals along with other skilled workers to Taiwan,” he said. “The plan would provide humanitarian assistance while also balancing national security issues.”
Chiu said that the council plans to implement the changes “in the near future.”
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers in the past week have asked to slow the pace to allow for closer scrutiny, especially regarding national security.
DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said that some applicants might have ulterior motives, citing the possitiblity that some could become conduits for Chinese infiltration.
DPP Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) in a legislative committee session on Wednesday accused council officials of not thinking the plan through properly, and not considering public opinion.
The council simply copied Article 46 of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), which lists occupations open to foreign workers, which includes lawyers, veterinarians, immigration service consultants and sanitation workers, Lin said.
“Do we have a shortage of these workers? Does Taiwan need to import them?” she asked.
If the council implemented the policy without public consultation, it would have led to conflict and harmed people from the two territories, as well as other foreigners who want to stay and work in Taiwan, she said.
The council in a statement yesterday said that the new regulations were intended to support people seeking freedom and democracy, and who “voted with their feet” by moving to Taiwan.
The changes were not formulated in a short period without proper assessment, but deliberated at cross-ministerial meetings, discussed at length with government officials and had input from the public, the council said.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from