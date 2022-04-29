Caution urged on new residency rules

NATIONAL SECURITY: A DPP lawmaker said that potential Chinese attempts to take advantage of relaxed residency rules would make monitoring and vetting important

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Caution is needed after the Cabinet last week approved a Mainland Affairs Council policy to relax permanent residency rules for professionals from Hong Kong and Macau, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers said yesterday.

Under the new regulations, which are to take effect on Sunday, professionals from the territories who have had a work visa in Taiwan for at least five years and earned at least double the minimum wage in the past year can apply for permanent residency. Applicants must also have been in Taiwan for at least 183 days in each of the five years.

However, DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) said that the change would pose a national security risk, specifically when residency is granted to Hong Kongers.

The title and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are displayed at its headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

The territory is under tight Chinese government control, with pervasive programs of political indoctrination, Lai said.

“It is possible that some Hong Kongers who move to Taiwan might have ulterior motives and collude with China,” he said.

“Some ‘new residents’ might be Chinese proxies, seeking to subvert our free elections and democratic system, and aiming to bring down Taiwan’s society and government,” he said.

“We must thwart any Chinese attempt to take advantage of the relaxed residency rules,” Lai said, adding that government agencies should consider such issues carefully.

“Mechanisms to vet and monitor such people might be necessary,” he said.

DPP Legislator Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) said that Macau and Hong Kong are in a Beijing “one country, one system.”

“We are opening the door to professionals from Hong Kong and Macau, but China has de facto control over these two territories,” Chiu said.

Many Hong Kongers oppose the Chinese regime and want to work in Taiwan, “but we also know that relaxing the regulations might create a conduit that allows infiltration by Chinese operatives,” he said.

“Professionals can work for five years and obtain residency, but can retain their Hong Kong citizenship,” he said.

“At that time, would they be patriotic to China, or patriotic to the Republic of China, Taiwan?” he asked.

Many Taiwanese are sympathetic toward people in Hong Kong, and aggrieved at China’s harsh crackdown on democracy advocates there, “but people must know that Taiwan has always been on the front line in facing China’s military threat,” Chiu said.

Taiwan is constantly fighting Chinese infiltration, covert operations and political propaganda drives, but “now the door to residency is being widened, which can lead to full citizenship, and the right to vote and influence public policies,” he said.

“This is a concern for many Taiwanese,” he added.

“The new policy has serious national security implications, so we urge caution against flinging the door wide open,” he said, adding that legislative scrutiny, as well as oversight and monitoring mechanisms, are vital.

“We already have doubts that the judiciary can properly investigate national security breaches,” Chiu said.

Moreover, the recent rise in COVID-19 infections in Taiwan makes this a bad time to relax the residency rules for people from the two territories, he said.