The Control Yuan yesterday presented a report on relocation of indigenous villages following Typhoon Morakot in 2009, calling for policy changes and better oversight mechanisms.
Policies for relocating people in mountainous regions due to natural disasters are needed, including oversight mechanisms to ensure the quality and safety of new housing, as well as the participation of residents throughout the process, the report said.
After Typhoon Morakot struck southern Taiwan in August 2009, requiring more than 40 villages to be resettled, numerous issues emerged regarding relocations to areas that were deemed safer.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
The catastrophe led experts and government officials to designate it as the “worst natural disaster in Taiwan’s history,” with 699 people killed and estimated economic losses in excess of NT$1 trillion (US$34.19 billion at current exchange rate).
Some resettled communities have complained of poor-quality construction, the report said.
After villagers filed a petition in November 2020, a task force conducted a probe that lasted a year, with on-site assessments headed by four Control Yuan members: Pasuya Poiconu of the Tsou people, Antonio Hong (鴻義章), an Amis, and Yeh Ta-hua (葉大華) and Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容).
Yeh introduced the report, saying that under government programs, 43 resettlement communities with 3,583 housing units were built to relocate 11,703 people.
Most of the fatalities during Typhoon Morakot were caused by the collapse of a massive mountain slope that buried Siaolin Village (小林村) in Kaohsiung. The village residents were mainly Tavalong. Almost all them — about 490 people — were missing and presumed dead.
Afterward, the government set up a special commission to coordinate relief efforts, and the Post-Typhoon Morakot Reconstruction Special Act (莫拉克颱風災後重建特別條例) was passed swiftly, Poiconu said.
Then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and his administration called for entire mountain villages affected by Morakot to be relocated to lower altitudes, as they were deemed unsafe and at risk of future natural disasters.
Yeh said in the report that residents believed the program was rushed.
Their new villages were built in three to six months, and the houses now have leaks, with clogged drainage, broken roofs and cracked walls, while some have eroded foundations, Yeh said.
A major issue for the affected indigenous communities is that they only have the legal right to live in and use the housing units, meaning they have no land rights, Poicuno said, adding that they are cut off from their original homes, and are unable to continue their traditional livelihoods and cultural activities.
Control Yuan members recommended that the resettlement policy be changed to include the participation of the affected indigenous people throughout the process, including in the selection of a new site, and the assessment of the quality and safety of the new housing.
The policy must ensure that their traditional way of life is maintained, their culture and right to return to their traditional land is preserved, and their indigenous rights are better protected, the report said.
It was also recommended that oversight mechanisms be set up to monitor on contractors building the housing, and to solve disputes over who should pay for the repair and maintenance of housing.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested