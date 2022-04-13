Researchers at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) who have developed a traditional Chinese medicine formula to suppress COVID-19 yesterday said that they plan to transfer the rights to the product on a non-profit basis.
The formula, known as “Jing Guan Fang,” contains weeping forsythia, Baikal skullcap, Chinese thorowax root, Magnolia officinalis bark and Korean mint, Hsu Chung-hua (許中華), a professor at NYCU’s Institute of Traditional Medicine, told a news conference, adding that it helps to suppress COVID-19 infection and symptoms.
The product was developed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, before vaccines became available, by drawing on knowledge from the SARS coronavirus, a close relative of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, said Hsu, who is director of Taipei City Hospital’s Linsen Chinese Medicine and Kunming Branch.
Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times
Researchers from February to May 2020 conducted an initial study, distributing the product to frontline medical workers and hospital personnel, Hsu said.
Of the 1,086 people who took the formula, about 90 percent reported a reduction in sore throat, cough and other common cold symptoms, he said.
Based on the results, researchers at NYCU’s Institute of Traditional Medicine and Institute of Pharmacology conducted animal tests for the product, he said.
The formula “significantly reduced” the expression of two proteins in the lungs — ACE2 and TMRSS2 — which are receptors for SARS-CoV-2, thus impeding the process by which it binds to host cells, Hsu said.
The product was also effective when administered to laboratory mice as an inhalable drug, he added.
The formula is only available by prescription from doctors of Chinese medicine at public hospitals, Hsu said, adding that it should only be used as a supplement to COVID-19 vaccines.
By transferring the formula, a company could seek regulatory approval to make it available over-the-counter, thus allowing more people to access it, he said.
NYCU vice president Cheng Tzu-hao (鄭子豪) said that the university was looking for a manufacturer to whom it could transfer the rights to the formula on a charitable basis, citing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine partnership as an example.
The NYCU team’s research was published on March 21 in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal.
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center. If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said. The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread. Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean
NO NEW DEATHS: Four of yesterday’s 431 local cases were in hospital with mild pneumonia, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged people to download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (臺灣社交距離) to help the nation’s efforts to trace COVID-19 transmission chains. The highly transmissible Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 requires a more efficient approach to tracing contacts of confirmed cases, so the center would focus more on promoting the app, which notifies users when they had been near an infected person, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC. The app, first introduced in May last year, was developed by the center and artificial intelligence developer Taiwan AI Labs. Chen said that about