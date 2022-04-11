Taiwan and Poland are to host a benefit concert for Ukraine on Sunday at the National Concert Hall in Taipei.
Tickets for the “Pray for Ukraine — Solidarity with Ukraine” concert are on sale now, the Polish Office in Taipei wrote on Facebook on Friday.
After deducting expenses, proceeds from the concert would fund relief work to help Ukrainian refugees, through donations made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Polish office said.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The office said that it came up with the idea of the concert, which is organized by the Taipei Philharmonic Foundation for Culture and Education and directed by the foreign ministry and the Ministry of Culture.
The concert is to feature performances by Taiwan-based Polish pianist Kamil Tokarski, Taiwanese-American violinist Leta Chin (金昫祈), soprano Lin Ling-hui (林玲慧) and baritone Chen Han-wei (陳翰威), and is to be conducted by Wu Yao-yu (吳曜宇), associate conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra.
The concert is to include Prelude Op. 33 No. 1 by Sergei Bortkiewicz, a composer and pianist who was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in 1877 to a Polish noble family.
Bortkiewicz studied in St Petersburg, Russia, and Leipzig, Germany, and lived in Berlin, but during World War I he was forced to leave Germany and return to Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine. During the Russian Revolution, he fled to Istanbul, Turkey, as a refugee. He eventually returned to Berlin and then Vienna in 1922, where he spent the rest of his life.
The concert is also to feature A Prayer for Ukraine, a patriotic Ukrainian hymn by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko that was published in 1885.
Lysenko, known as “the father of Ukrainian music,” was born in Hrynky in 1842. He was the founder of the national Ukrainian music movement, based on specific Ukrainian cultural traditions and the originality of its folk music.
The Polish office said that since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 4 million Ukrainians have fled their country, while tens of thousands of people still need assistance and protection inside Ukraine.
“In this difficult time of life and death, we should stand up to help Ukrainians,” it said.
The concert also aims to bring people from all walks of life together to help Ukrainians through practical action, it added.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,