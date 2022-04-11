Leopard cat stamp sets to promote conservation

By Cheng Wei-chi and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chunghwa Post Co is planning to release a set of two leopard cat stamps on Wednesday as part of efforts to raise public awareness of Taiwan’s only surviving native cat species and its conservation.

The Taiwan Endangered Mammals Postage Stamps are to have face values of NT$8 and NT$28 “as a call to the public to protect the natural ecology,” the company said on its Web site.

Leopard cats, which are slightly bigger than domestic cats and have pelts with dark brown spots, are mostly found in low-altitude mountainous areas.

Two stamps featuring leopard cats to be released on Wednesday are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post Co

They are characterized by two parallel white stripes running from their foreheads to their eyes, as well as white fur on the back of their ears.

As carnivores, leopard cats use their powerful front paws to hunt rodents, birds, amphibians, reptiles and other prey.

Leopard cats mostly live solitarily after leaving their mothers as juveniles. Staying in tree holes, caves or bushes during the day, they are active at dawn and at night, experts say.

The postal company said that ahead of the stamps’ official release, a range of products is launched today, including stamp folders and stamp collection cards.

The products can be purchased at post offices nationwide, the Postal Museum in Taipei or the online Postal Stamps Mall at stamp.post.gov.tw, it added.