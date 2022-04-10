An incentive program for older people to get vaccinated is to be extended until the end of next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday.
People aged 65 or older, as well as members of indigenous communities aged 55 or older, would remain eligible for the reward of hygiene or educational products worth NT$500 for receiving doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, told the center’s daily news conference.
Those eligible could claim the reward after their first, second and third doses, Chen said, urging older people to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible to increase their protection against the disease.
Photo: CNA
The program, implemented on March 10, was initially set to expire today. The extension comes as the number of local COVID-19 has been rising since late March.
To date, 83.59 percent of residents in the nation have received at least one COVID-19 shot, while 78.68 percent have gotten two doses and 52.04 percent have received a booster shot, CECC data showed.
Among people aged 65 to 74, 86.9 percent have received at least one shot, 83.3 percent have gotten at least two doses, and 69.4 percent have also gotten a booster shot, the data showed.
The figures for those aged 75 or older who had their first, second and booster shots is 76.6 percent, 71.2 percent and 55.5 percent respectively.
The official list of facilities offering COVID-19 vaccinations is available at reurl.cc/7eW0AQ, the CECC said, adding that the list indicates whether each respective facility requires appointments.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘EXCHANGE BASES’: The Chinese government invites young people to historical sites for culture exchanges in its latest propaganda effort, the government warned China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has established 79 “exchange bases” in various provinces as its latest “united front” tactic to entice young Taiwanese to identify more with China, a report compiled by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. These bases are at sites or buildings that bear historical or cultural significance, and are “aimed at evoking the shared background [between people on either side of the Taiwan Strait] through history, culture, and religion,” the report said. They also aim to encourage civic exchanges by “linking young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait with Chinese culture,” it added. Some bases feature Confucianism,