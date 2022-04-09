A production that features two performances directed by Taiwanese and Indonesian choreographers aims to express “emotional exchanges.”
The 1 hour, 40 minute program at the National Theater’s Experimental Theater in Taipei consists of AriAri, created by leading Indonesian choreographer Eko Supriyanto, and Ita, choreographed by Watan Tusi, a Truku.
The dances deconstruct body languages and textures, and probe contemporary diaspora and bonding, the organizers said.
Eko, founder and artistic director of EkosDance Co and Solo Dance Studio in Surakarta, Indonesia, has trained in Javanese court dance and pencak silat, an Indonesian martial art, since he was seven.
He has been involved in everything from major commercial productions to dance research projects.
In AriAri, which means “placenta” in Javanese, Eko showcases a duo of indigenous dancers, Piya Talaliman and Temu Masin from Watan’s dance company, Tai Body Theatre, “drawing attention to an invisible bond between humans and their affections.”
“Philosophically and metaphorically for Javanese philosophy and culture, it is very important to have the understanding that the placenta is not just a placenta. It is something that connects you and your family, especially your mother,” Eko said.
“And for the baby itself, metaphorically, it’s actually a twin of yourself that is unknown and you cannot see it,” he said. “It is invisible, but it’s a spirit that belongs and is always protecting you.”
He wants his dancers to imagine that they have a twin standing behind them telling them what to create, Eko said.
Ita, which Watan said was inspired by visits to fishing ports and nightclubs frequented by migrant workers, features two of his own dancers and three Indonesian dancers from Eko’s company.
Inspired by Indonesian dangdut folk and dance music, Watan said that although the genre is fast-paced, its subject matter is not always about happy topics.
It reminds him of old songs that indigenous elders sang when they had to leave their villages to make a living in cities, he said.
In his piece, he aims to explore the detachment of swaying bodies of working people in different music atmospheres to create bonds, Watan said.
Watan originally planned for the piece to be performed by five Indonesian dancers, but this was reduced to three because of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dancers performing Ita this weekend are Dwi Pamungkas Sugiarto, Herlambang Dinar Warih Santosa and Menthari Ashia from Indonesia, and Maya’ a Taboeh Hayawan and Pan Panay from Taiwan.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘EXCHANGE BASES’: The Chinese government invites young people to historical sites for culture exchanges in its latest propaganda effort, the government warned China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has established 79 “exchange bases” in various provinces as its latest “united front” tactic to entice young Taiwanese to identify more with China, a report compiled by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. These bases are at sites or buildings that bear historical or cultural significance, and are “aimed at evoking the shared background [between people on either side of the Taiwan Strait] through history, culture, and religion,” the report said. They also aim to encourage civic exchanges by “linking young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait with Chinese culture,” it added. Some bases feature Confucianism,