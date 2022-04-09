Rules regarding pitbulls promulgated by the Council of Agriculture do not prevent animal attacks and are prompting owners to abandon the supposedly dangerous dogs, animal rights groups and lawmakers said yesterday.
An amendment to the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) that was implemented last year listed American pit bull terriers and American Staffordshire terriers as “breed(s) of animals whose ownership, exportation and importation have been banned by the central competent authority.”
Owners and importers who acquired such animals before March 1 must register them before Feb. 28 next year, the council said.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
Government-registered breeders would be allowed to continue to breed the dogs, as long as all puppies — which cannot be used for further breeding — are registered, it said.
The council introduced the regulations after a series of attacks by pitbull terriers, including one in which a three-year-old boy died after being attacked by a dog owned by his neighbors in Pingtung County in December last year.
A coalition of groups including the Taiwan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Taiwan Dog Lovers’ Association told a news conference in Taipei yesterday that the “ill-conceived ban” has triggered a surge of abandonments that have overwhelmed Taiwan’s shelters.
While the government intended that pitbull owners and breeders be covered by grandfathered rules, the shoddy implementation has resulted in animal shelters acquiring 106 pitbulls with no prospect of them being adopted, the groups said.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said that foreign studies suggest that abuse is to blame for dog attacks.
Blanket bans of specific breeds is not a solution, Chiang said.
“The government should educate the public about proper dog ownership and hold dog owners responsible” for infractions, he said.
New Power Party Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said the cause of dog attacks is usually misconduct by the owner.
Pitbulls continue to be bred commercially following the ban, so the measure could not be said to have protected the public, Chen said.
Public education targeting dog owners, neutering bull terriers and regulating breeders would be more effective ways to address the safety concerns surrounding pitbulls, she said.
Department of Animal Husbandry and Animal Protection Director Cheng Chu-ching (鄭祝菁) said that the council instituted the ban because maulings by pitbulls almost always result in serious injury or death.
“The restriction on pitbull ownership is to guard the public against a serious threat to safety,” Cheng said.
“Taiwan is far from the only country to implement such rules, with similar measures in place in Germany and Singapore,” he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘EXCHANGE BASES’: The Chinese government invites young people to historical sites for culture exchanges in its latest propaganda effort, the government warned China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has established 79 “exchange bases” in various provinces as its latest “united front” tactic to entice young Taiwanese to identify more with China, a report compiled by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. These bases are at sites or buildings that bear historical or cultural significance, and are “aimed at evoking the shared background [between people on either side of the Taiwan Strait] through history, culture, and religion,” the report said. They also aim to encourage civic exchanges by “linking young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait with Chinese culture,” it added. Some bases feature Confucianism,