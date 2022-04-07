Taiwan should continue to procure equipment and services from the US to maintain its Patriot missile defense system, as it is the nation’s first line of defense against a Chinese missile attack should a cross-strait war break out, defense experts said yesterday.
The comments came after Washington on Tuesday announced that it has approved the sale of US$95 million of training and equipment to maintain Taiwan’s Patriot missile defense system.
Three defense experts told the Central News Agency that the deal involving logistical support, maintenance and spare parts is crucial for Taiwan’s operation of the defense system.
Photo: CNA
Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), an analyst at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed the latter’s lack of a medium to long-range missile defense system, which makes it vulnerable to Russian missile attacks.
Compared with Ukraine, Taiwan’s Patriot missile system allows the nation to intercept incoming missiles, although there is some disagreement as to its efficacy, Su said.
In addition to the US system, Taiwan’s military is also equipped with locally developed Tien Kong (Sky Bow) surface-to-air missiles.
These complement the Patriot missile system to establish more comprehensive air defenses against China, Su said.
Chieh Chung (揭仲), an associate research fellow at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, said that Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles are smaller, more agile and more accurate, and can be deployed in large numbers, which makes them highly effective against ballistic missiles.
He added that the Sky Bow system can intercept incoming enemy aircraft in addition to ballistic missiles.
Chou Yu-ping (周宇平), a retired air force colonel from the Air Missile Defense Command, said Taiwan uses the PAC-3 and upgraded PAC-2 systems.
He said that PAC-2 and PAC-3 have both proven capable of intercepting missiles in combat.
The military last month confirmed that it has reached a deal with the US to buy an upgraded version of PAC-3, namely PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, with delivery to start in 2025 and deployment the following year.
The latest arms deal announced on Tuesday could also mean the US will send personnel to Taiwan to prepare for the PAC-3 upgrades, Chieh said.
It was the third arms sale approved since US President Joe Biden took office in January last year.
The first, approved in August last year, is for the acquisition of 40 Paladin M109A6 self-propelled howitzers at a cost of US$750 million.
The second, approved in February, is worth US$100 million, and includes equipment and services to support participation in the Patriot International Engineering Services Program and Field Surveillance Program for five years.
