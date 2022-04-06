NHIA warns public against fraudulent text messages

By Lin Hui-chin and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) on Saturday warned the public against fraudulent text messages asking for personal information, bank account numbers and passwords to renew National Health Insurance (NHI) cards.

People have reported receiving texts in the name of the NHIA with links to fake Health Passbook pages that request information to verify the devices, NHIA associate researcher Chen Tzu-yu (陳孜瑜) said.

Chen said that the Health Passbook, which is available on the NHIA app and its Web site, would never ask users for bank information.

As of Wednesday last week, the app has been downloaded 1,696 times, and 8.01 million people are using the Health Passbook, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said.

People should be careful not to fall for the fake passbook, as the design and color tone look just like the official one, he said.

Scammers are constantly using new schemes, such as this one, to obtain personal information or money, the NHIA said.

Other tactics include pretending to be NHIA staff informing people that their NHI cards have been stolen and used by others, or have been locked because abnormal activity had been detected, it said.

In other news, MOS Burger on Saturday said that it would never ask customers for their bank and credit card information via telephone to top up their credit cards online or to use ATMs to cancel payments or alter payment methods.

The fast-food chain issued the statement after receiving reports from some customers alleging that an unknown person claiming to be an employee at MOS Burger had asked for their credit card information to top up their accounts with the prize money they just won.

People should be alert to scam phone calls and should never provide financial information when they receive suspicious phone calls or text messages, it added.

Additional reporting by Yang Ya-min