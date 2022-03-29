Women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant should consume at least 600 micrograms of folic acid daily, as it is crucial for the development of the fetus’ nervous system, but about 10 percent of women of childbearing age in Taiwan have a folic acid deficiency, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said.
Folic acid helps with the formation of the fetus’ neural tube and its closure, so that development of the central nervous system can begin, the HPA said on Friday.
However, an HPA survey conducted between 2017 and 2020 showed that among women of childbearing age — 20 to 49 years old — 10.4 percent had a folic acid deficiency, with plasma folate levels of less than 6 nanograms per milliliter, it said.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
Having a folic acid deficiency during the early stage of pregnancy can cause neural tube defects in the fetus, including brain or spinal cord defects.
It can also cause the mother to feel tired or dizzy, or lead to anemia, a miscarriage or premature birth.
Women of childbearing age are encouraged to take 400 micrograms of folic acid per day, women who are trying to become pregnant or are pregnant should take 600 micrograms, and women who are breastfeeding should take 500 micrograms, the HPA said.
Women who are trying to become pregnant should ensure they have sufficient folic acid before conceiving, it said, adding that good food sources of folic acid include leafy green vegetables, whole grains, peanuts, black sesame, seafood, liver and soybeans.
As folic acid is a natural form of water-soluble vitamin B9, it can be destroyed by cooking it at a high heat or heating it in water for too long, the HPA said.
If people cannot get enough folic acid from natural foods, they could consult a nutritionist or take folic acid supplements as directed by a nutritionist or a doctor, it added.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance
GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 95 imported and two local COVID-19 cases. It is also expanding the age range for younger inbound travelers who test positive with no or mild symptoms, starting today. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the imported cases are 64 who tested positive at airports and 31 who tested positive during or upon ending quarantine. Asked if two foreign visitors, who were invited to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei under a quarantine-exempted “specialized bubble,” were among the cases, Chuang said