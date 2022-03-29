Folic acid key for women wanting a baby, HPA says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Women who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant should consume at least 600 micrograms of folic acid daily, as it is crucial for the development of the fetus’ nervous system, but about 10 percent of women of childbearing age in Taiwan have a folic acid deficiency, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said.

Folic acid helps with the formation of the fetus’ neural tube and its closure, so that development of the central nervous system can begin, the HPA said on Friday.

However, an HPA survey conducted between 2017 and 2020 showed that among women of childbearing age — 20 to 49 years old — 10.4 percent had a folic acid deficiency, with plasma folate levels of less than 6 nanograms per milliliter, it said.

A pregnant woman holds her belly in an undated photograph. Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times

Having a folic acid deficiency during the early stage of pregnancy can cause neural tube defects in the fetus, including brain or spinal cord defects.

It can also cause the mother to feel tired or dizzy, or lead to anemia, a miscarriage or premature birth.

Women of childbearing age are encouraged to take 400 micrograms of folic acid per day, women who are trying to become pregnant or are pregnant should take 600 micrograms, and women who are breastfeeding should take 500 micrograms, the HPA said.

Women who are trying to become pregnant should ensure they have sufficient folic acid before conceiving, it said, adding that good food sources of folic acid include leafy green vegetables, whole grains, peanuts, black sesame, seafood, liver and soybeans.

As folic acid is a natural form of water-soluble vitamin B9, it can be destroyed by cooking it at a high heat or heating it in water for too long, the HPA said.

If people cannot get enough folic acid from natural foods, they could consult a nutritionist or take folic acid supplements as directed by a nutritionist or a doctor, it added.