Two film crew members die after falling into ravine

Staff writer, with CNA





Two members of a film crew died on Friday after they fell into a ravine in Miaoli County while working on the TV drama series First Embrace (初擁), for which shooting started last month.

The incident occurred in Shensian Valley (神仙谷) in Nanjhuang Township (南庄). It involved a 38-year-old photographer surnamed Huang (黃) and a 34-year-old sound assistant surnamed Wang (王).

Miaoli Fire Bureau deputy head Tang Hui-ping (唐惠屏) said a team was immediately dispatched after the bureau received a report at 3:51pm that two people had fallen into a ravine.

When rescuers arrived at the scene, the two men were found 20m downstream from where they had fallen and without signs of life, Tang said.

Huang and Wang were airlifted to Miaoli General Hospital and Da Chien General Hospital respectively, where doctors pronounced them dead after resuscitation attempts failed, Tang said.

It was not immediately clear whether they had drowned, but the hospitals said that Huang was found to have sustained multiple fractures of the head, while Wang had a scalp hematoma and an external head injury.

The two men were part of an 80-strong crew to film the drama series produced by Taipei-based Domani Production Co.

A local official said the film crew on Feb. 14 applied to shoot in Shensian Valley, but applied again for shooting at the site from Thursday to Tuesday, as they could not complete their shooting schedule last month.

The production company yesterday said in a statement that filming of First Embrace had been temporarily halted, as authorities look into the cause of the incident.

The Tri-Mountain National Scenic Area Administration said that the ground of Shensian Valley — a gorge formed by the Luhu River (鹿湖溪), the Luchang River (鹿場溪) and the Fengmei River (風美溪) — is about 650m above sea level.