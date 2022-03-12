Cloud Gate’s new introspective piece ‘Send in a Cloud’ to debut on April 15

Staff Writer, with CNA





Cloud Gate Dance Theatre is to present a new introspective piece next month that would reflect the wide range of human emotions, the theater said on Tuesday.

Artistic Director Cheng Tsung-lung (鄭宗龍) said he hoped that the audience would find the piece, titled Send in a Cloud, emotionally touching.

The troupe tried new approaches during the past two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its plans, Cheng said.

Members of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre perform 13 Tongues, a 2016 work by the company’s artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung, in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre via CNA

Having to postpone or cancel tours in Taiwan and abroad gave him time to work more closely with the group’s 25 dancers and learn more about them, he said.

To create Send in a Cloud, Cheng tapped into each dancer’s personal experiences, personality and stories to present different emotions, which he said yielded unexpected results.

As two groups of dancers would perform on a Taiwan tour next month and in May, he created two versions of the piece, depending on which group is performing, he said.

Multimedia artist Chou Tung-yen (周東彥) asked the dancers to create drawings, which would be incorporated into projections to complement the performances, he said.

The two versions share the use of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Solo Cello Suites arranged and performed by Japanese musician Yasuaki Shimizu with his group, the Saxophonettes, Cloud Gate said, adding that it is also working with Grammy Award-winning sound designer Marcelo Anez.

Send in a Cloud is to premiere at the National Theater in Taipei with four performances from April 15 to 17, before one team of dancers would give two performances at the National Taichung Theater on April 30 and May 1, and the other would give two performances at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts on May 7 and 8.

Tickets are available through the OpenTix ticketing service.

Including the eight shows of Send in a Cloud, Cloud Gate is planning 107 performances this year, including local and US tours of Cheng’s 2016 work 13 Tongues (十三聲) starting in June, the group said.

The 2016 piece was on a seven-venue Taiwan tour from April to June last year, when Cloud Gate in the middle of May canceled all further performances due to a nationwide COVID-19 outbreak.