Half of the electric blankets sold by online retailers in Taiwan failed inspections and could present a safety risk, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said yesterday.
The increased popularity of electric blankets due to recent cold weather prompted the inspection, the committee said, adding that people should be cautious when buying such products from Chinese manufacturers.
One of the 10 products tested had not been put through safety certification testing, and the distributor was asked to correct the issue, committee director-general Liu Chin-fang (劉清芳) said.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
“Electric blankets come into contact with the body, so they absolutely must pass safety testing before they can be sold,” she said.
Of the five blankets that failed inspection, two failed for quality problems, committee official Kao Tzu-chung (高賜忠) said.
The problems included electromagnetic interference that affected nearby electronics, as well as issues with the power connector, he said.
The blanket that had problems with its electrical plug was made in China for a double bed, and was sold on Momo for NT$828 (US$29.31), committee official Wang Te-ming (王德明) said.
The one that caused electromagnetic interference was a Taiwan-made product selling on Momo for NT$1,567, he said.
Other problematic products were found on PChome and Yahoo Shopping, he said.
Online platforms would be required to process claims for problematic products even if the seven-day grace period had passed, he said, citing stipulations in Article 359 of the Civil Code.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection said that distributors of products that do not have safety certification could be fined between NT$250,000 and NT$2.5 million and must have the products certified within a set time limit.
Missing the certification deadline could result in an additional fine of NT$100,000 to NT$1 million, it added.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
INFECTION LINKS TRACED: Two new local cases were linked to a cluster involving a preschool in Taoyuan and tested positive during isolation, the center said Quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would be eased on Monday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. The announcement came after the CECC on Thursday last week said that the mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers to Taiwan would next week be shortened from 14 to 10 days and that people could quarantine at home if they have a room for themselves with a bathroom attached. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, yesterday said that quarantine regulations for Taiwan-based airline crew members would on the same day also be eased. Returning crew members