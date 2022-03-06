A National Development Council (NDC) meeting with former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo did not include discussion of Taiwanese investment in a company, as local media had reported, the agency said yesterday.
The discussions at the meeting last week focused on global economic conditions, NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said in a statement amid reports that Pompeo was seeking government investment in Anarock Global Partners.
The NDC said it welcomes cooperation with foreign enterprises to create opportunities for investment and to strengthen the economy, adding that contact between the council and foreign companies is normal.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
The Chinese-language United Daily News on Friday reported that Pompeo was using his four-day visit to Taiwan to lobby for government investment in Anarock from pension, labor and national development funds.
The report said that Pompeo and Anarock chief investment officer Gino Ramadi in July met with Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) to discuss possible investment of government-managed funds.
After the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) asked government agencies — such as the NDC, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Civil Service, Ministry of Economic Affairs and the central bank — to submit assessments for possible cooperation with foreign asset management firms, the newspaper said.
MOFA yesterday denied the report in a statement, saying it was an affront to Pompeo’s reputation.
MOFA deputy spokesperson Tsuei Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said the ministry does not handle investment issues, although it does forward information on potential investment opportunities to relevant authorities.
The report was intended to discredit the government and allies such as Pompeo, Tsuei said.
The NDC confirmed that it conducted an assessment of investment opportunities in the US on behalf of MOFA in July or August last year, although no decision on investments was made.
The NDC’s meeting with Pompeo was unrelated to investment in Anarock, the council said, adding that the report was based on speculation.
Pompeo’s itinerary for his visit from Wednesday to yesterday showed that he met with representatives of several Taiwanese companies, including I-Mei Foods, China Steel, Powerchip Semiconductor and Formosa International Hotels.
He also held a virtual meeting with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing chairman Mark Liu (劉德音), who thanked Pompeo for supporting the company’s US$12 billion investment in an Arizona wafer fab during his tenure as US secretary of state.
Separately, the government-affiliated Prospect Foundation yesterday said that it had signed an agreement with a US agency for Pompeo to give a paid speech in Taipei on Friday, adding that paying high-profile figures for appearances is an accepted practice.
The statement was issued after the Chinese-language new site CNews reported that Pompeo was paid US$150,000 for the speech, under the terms of an agreement signed by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US and Premiere Speakers Bureau, a firm that represents motivational, keynote and political speakers.
Pompeo concluded his visit yesterday afternoon and departed with his delegation to Singapore.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,