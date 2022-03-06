Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) yesterday urged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to convene a national affairs conference to discuss a responsible and viable electricity policy.
Widespread power outages on Thursday affected more than 5.49 million households and businesses nationwide.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs that evening said that an initial investigation by Taiwan Power (Taipower) showed that human error at Kaohsiung’s Hsinta Power Plant (興達電廠) led to the blackouts.
Photo: Lee Hui-chou, Taipei Times
Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) on Friday said during a Legislative Yuan question-and-answer session that an outage would not occur again within the next year.
Chu said that Wang’s assurances were empty, and the issues that led to the outages could not be easily rectified even if Wang or Taipower chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) resigned, as the problem is with the government’s energy policy.
Taipower has rejected requests from small to medium-sized enterprises applying to use more power due to inadequate supply, he said, adding that the government cannot ignore the issue.
Photo: Liu Hsiao-hsin, Taipei Times
Chu said that he supported Hon Hai Precision Industry founder Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) call to hold a national affairs conference on energy policy, urging Tsai to host the discussion.
If Tsai is willing to set aside political partisanship, the KMT is willing to participate in such a conference and discuss how to formulate a viable and responsible energy policy with the Democratic Progressive Party, Chu said.
In related news, households in the so-called “golden zone,” or zone H, were mostly unaffected by the blackouts, Taipower said.
The state-run utility divides Taipower subscribers into nine zones, coded A to I, with households near locations of national defense or transportation and communications significance, as well as government agencies and hospitals, grouped as zones H, I and J, which are excluded from power cuts for rationing, the agency said.
The exclusion is to ensure the smooth operation of essential services, with households in zone H sharing the same power supply feeder as nearby transportation hubs, hospitals or government agencies, it said.
However, some people reported that despite living across from a hospital, they were affected by power outages.
The agency said that only households sharing the same electricity feeder as essential facilities are categorized as zone H, and being in the vicinity of these facilities does not guarantee exclusion from power rationing.
Industries that use ultra-high-voltage electricity transmission are categorized as zone I, while power distribution feeders at power plants fall into zone J, neither of which include residential properties, the agency added.
People can verify which zone their household is in by checking the categorization listed on their electricity bill, it said.
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,