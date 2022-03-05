Scientists develop a bruise-resistant strawberry variety

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





Scientists have developed a new variety of bruise-resistant strawberries that is likely to be available in stores this year, the Taiwan Agricultural Research Institute said on Wednesday.

A variety called Tainung No. 1 (台農1號) was announced after a decade of cross-pollinating the Taoyuan No. 1 (桃園1號) — also known as the fenghsiang (豐香) — and perfume (香水) varieties, the institute said.

Taoyuan, the male parent of the new variety, is the most widely cultivated strawberry in Taiwan, institute director-general Lin Hsueh-shih (林學詩) said.

A woman in Taipei on Wednesday holds a plate of a new variety of bruise-resistant strawberries developed by the Council of Agriculture’s Taiwan Agricultural Research Institute. Photo: CNA

The popular variety originated in Europe, according to farmer lore, and is marked by robust health and high yield, although it has a light flavor, Lin said.

Assistant researcher Hsiao Yi-chu (蕭翌柱) used a perfume strawberry, which has a bold flavor, as the female parent to create a better-tasting hybrid, Lin said.

The new variety is also more resilient against mildew, he said.

The resulting fruit, which can be eaten fresh or processed, has a strong scent, vivid color and a firmness like sticky rice, he said.

One plant of the new variety can produce 950g of strawberries each season, less than perfume at 1.1kg, but more than Taoyuan at 800g, Lin said.

Agrotourism enterprises have been granted permission to grow the Tainung strawberries, which should create a nationwide harvest of about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.8 million), he said.

The Chin Lin Agrotourism Farm in Chiayi County and the Taiyi Eco-Recreational Farm in Nantou County are growing the berries on a combined area of 530 hectares, the institute said, adding that harvests are expected before the end of this year.