Regional power outages yesterday morning snarled traffic as emergency workers responded to calls for rescue, including those trapped in elevators.
TV footage showed police officers directing vehicles as traffic lights failed and some shops were forced to stay closed due to the lack of power.
The owner of a bakery in Yilan County’s Dongshan Township (冬山) said that he had to discard many loaves of bread and cakes, as the blackout occurred as he was baking, disrupting the process.
Photo courtesy of the Taoyuan Fire Department via CNA
In Keelung, some seafood sellers said they had rushed to place crabs, shrimp and other seafood in cages and then in the waters nearby to prevent them from dying, while others said they used generators to circulate water, which kept their sea catch alive.
The Taipei Department of Economic Development said that at 1pm yesterday, 429,436 households were affected by the blackout, while 239 traffic signals were out and 49 people needed to be freed from elevators.
The Taoyuan Fire Department said that 14 people were reported trapped in elevators.
In Kaohsiung, 1.86 million households were affected by the blackout, 79 people were trapped in elevators, and the city’s MRT and light rail systems were suspended, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said.
The Tainan Fire Department reported 24 people trapped in elevators, with firefighters having to climb 23 floors to free one person.
In New Taipei City, 891,985 households were affected by the power outage as of 9:16am yesterday, the city’s Economic Development Department said.
The power went out just as the string orchestra of Cheng-Gong Junior High School in Hsinchu County played the first note of their performance in the regional finals of a national student music competition.
The 31 students were unfazed and finished their performance on a pitch-black stage, earning applause from the judges.
Additional reporting by Lu Hsiu-hsien, Yang Hsin-hui, Liao Hsueh-ju and AFP
Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday conveyed Taiwan’s desire to join the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) to a visiting US delegation. During a meeting with the bipartisan delegation sent by US President Joe Biden, Lai said he hopes progress could be made on a Taiwan-US bilateral trade agreement, as well as on Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also expressed a desire for Taiwan to join the Quad, a strategic security dialogue between the US, India, Japan and Australia. “The visit by this delegation has important implications for security in the Indo-Pacific. Taiwanese have largely
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the
The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,
‘WONDERFUL’: Mike Pompeo said he had been looking forward to visiting Taiwan as he began his four-day stay, during which he is to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo yesterday evening arrived in Taipei for a four-day visit that is to include meetings with top-level officials. Pompeo, who served as his country’s top diplomat during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7:38pm, accompanied by his wife, Susan Pompeo, his former adviser on China policy Miles Yu (余茂春) and nine other people. The group was greeted at the airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁). Upon his arrival, Pompeo said it was “wonderful” to be in Taiwan. “I’ve been looking forward to coming to visit