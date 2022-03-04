New hotline for foreign residents inaugurated

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan on Wednesday launched a new toll-free hotline to offer 24-hour consultation services in seven languages to foreign residents, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The 1990 hotline would until the end of June complement the toll-free 0800-024111 hotline, with both providing the same services, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said at the 1990 hotline’s launch ceremony.

The new hotline would from July 1 replace the 0800-024111 hotline, which was set up in 2005, Hsu said.

The new number is easier to remember, the ministry said.

Services in Mandarin, English and Japanese would be available around the clock, while Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Khmer services would only be offered during regular business hours.

Thailand Trade and Economic Office Deputy Executive Director Sunh Arunrugstichai said that as a foreigner in Taiwan, he believes that the new, simpler number would be beneficial.

His office receives telephone calls almost every day from Thai residents of Taiwan inquiring about local policies, he said, adding that they would have easier access to firsthand information through the new hotline.