The lesson for Taiwan from the situation in Ukraine is that hostile authoritarian neighbors are not deterred when alliances between their targets and other democracies are ambiguous, Hudson Institute senior fellow Miles Yu (余茂春) said yesterday.
Yu — who was former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s top China adviser — made the comments in a telephone interview with the Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) the day before the two of them were to land in Taiwan.
Pompeo is to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) today and speak at a Prospect Foundation event tomorrow.
Photo taken from Twitter
Kyiv over the past few decades has walked a fine line trying to favor other European nations and Russia, but showed no conviction in its allegiances, Yu told the Liberty Times.
It even courted China’s protection when taking the middle road became unviable, he said.
In 2013, then-Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych signed a friendship pact with Beijing to gain access to China’s nuclear umbrella, which irked Moscow and possibly triggered the Russian invasion of Crimea, Yu said.
However, China sent no help to Ukraine, despite benefiting from Kyiv’s export of military goods at a discount, including an aircraft carrier, amphibious attack ships and heavy bombers, he said.
“There is no middle way in confronting an authoritarian regime,” he said.
When asked about reports that Tsai’s policies have antagonized Beijing, Yu criticized the pan-blue camp.
“The Tsai administration is not anti-China; it merely does not curry favor with China,” he said.
“Such a display of weakness would have emboldened the Chinese Communist Party to make Taiwan’s life more miserable,” he said.
Decades of work by Taiwanese have led to the nation becoming the most progressive democracy in Asia and a key player in world trade, achievements worthy of pride, he said.
To believe the political and cultural miracle of Taiwan has earned the country a place in the global community is not antagonistic, he said, adding: “Only the Communist Party believes that not currying its favor is being antagonistic.”
The advantage of democracy is that leaders cannot negotiate with foreign powers in secret or trade away the country’s future in defiance of the people’s wishes, he said.
Separately, Yu on Monday told Radio Free Asia that opposition politicians are mistaken in believing that the US would send arms to Taiwan, but refuse to fight for it, as former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) has said.
“This argument reflects a lack of principle and conviction,” Yu said.
South Korea and Kuwait had similar concerns that the US would out of selfishness refrain from sending military forces to fight off invaders, but such anxieties were proven wrong time and again, he said.
Senior officials in Japan and Australia have expressed willingness to militarily defend Taiwan, which shows that the nation’s neighbors share its fears about Chinese aggression, he said.
The risk of harm to “Taiwan is one part of the threat China poses, which has concerned numerous other parties,” he said.
The government is to discuss preventing long-term expatriates who have suspended their National Health Insurance (NHI) from immediately resuming coverage upon returning to Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said on Tuesday. An administration meeting on Friday is to cover copayments for medical services under the NHI system, rules for overseas Taiwanese seeking medical treatment and an increase to the highest NHI premium band, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said. Lee’s statements came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a media interview that the administration would this year raise drug prices and adjust the copayment system
HIGH COST: Russia’s recognition of breakaway regions could create a precedent for Western countries to recognize Taiwan, putting Beijing in an awkward position Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway areas of Ukraine creates a potentially messy precedent for China’s claims to Taiwan, analysts said. While China might support Russia’s move to incorporate lost territory, Moscow’s recognition of independence for two breakaway areas of Ukraine could also create a precedent for Western nations to recognize Taiwan, said Chong Ja Ian (莊嘉穎), an associate professor at the National University of Singapore. “Russia’s actions and statements create an awkward situation for the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” he said. “Beijing seems to be very cautious about how it frames these issues, emphasizing instead the need for peace.” Beijing has long
RELATIVELY HIGH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said airport arrivals had a positivity rate of 7.43 percent, with most no longer coming from the US The mask mandate for exercising is likely to be lifted soon, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 54 imported cases of COVID-19 and two domestic cases. Of the 54 imported cases, 31 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Taiwan, while 23 tested positive in quarantine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Testing of airports arrivals on Tuesday showed a relatively high positivity rate of 7.43 percent, Chen said, adding that there has been an increase in cases imported from countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, whereas
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers voiced their disapproval of a report by the legislature’s Legislative Research Bureau recommending that the government reduce swathes of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). In the report titled A Brief Analysis of Issues Pertaining to the Country’s ADIZ — which was later withdrawn from the Legislative Yuan’s Web site — the agency said that the zone’s southwestern portion overlaps with air corridors that Chinese warplanes must take to conduct exercises outside of the Bashi Channel. This means that Taiwan’s air force must scramble fighter jets in response to routine air and sea drills conducted by the