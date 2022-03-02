Kang Chia-ching (康嘉慶), a senior in the math and science class for gifted students at Taichung’s Mingdao High School, obtained perfect scores in all six subjects in the General Scholastic Ability Test (GSAT) this year.
The results of the GSAT, Taiwan’s primary college entrance exam, were released yesterday. Students are allowed to choose the subjects they take in the GSAT.
Sixteen of the students at Mingdao High School who chose four subjects received a perfect score of 60.
Photo: Ho Tsung-han, Taipei Times
The school started to offer various elective courses and organize special interest groups three years ago to help its students discover their strengths and set goals, it said in a news release.
Special interest groups provide opportunities for students with similar interests to learn together.
A variety of elective courses allow students to choose courses that help them develop different abilities, Mingdao High School principal Lin Wen-chi (林雯琪) said.
Through the courses, Kang learned to take the initiative and developed positive learning attitudes, which led to a gradual improvement in his grades, the school said.
Kang took an intensive elective course that required students to complete a huge amount of reading before class, discuss their reading at length during class and complete many assignments, Lin said.
The problem-solving methods Kang learned in the classroom helped him improve the appointment-making procedure at his parents’ Chinese medicine clinic, he added.
“The math and science class is not for everyone,” Kang said, adding that it is important to uncover the right learning method for yourself and persevere.
Yang Yung-an (楊詠安), who is also in the math and science class, was one of the 16 students to receive a score of 60.
Yang said she wanted to take advantage of her solid academic performance to enroll in university through the Stars Program, which takes into account not only a student’s GSAT score, but also their point average in high school.
She said she established a regular study routine and studied efficiently when preparing for the GSAT.
