Taipei extends subsidies for hotel quarantines

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation.

The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said.

People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review, it said.

A room inside a designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotel is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times

Each person can apply for the subsidy only once, it added.

The CECC has said the mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers would be shortened from 14 days to 10 days, starting on Monday next week, and those who cannot conform to the “one person per household” rule must quarantine at a hotel at their own expense.

Eligible residents would receive a subsidy of up to NT$7,000 for 14 days if they enter quarantine before Monday, the department said.

Residents can check eligibility criteria on the Taipei City Residents’ Service Platform Web site (service.gov.taipei), it said.

They can apply for the subsidy online through the Web site and call the city government’s toll-free 1999 hotline for other inquiries, it added.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) first announced the policy at a news conference on Friday, when he also said that monitoring inbound travelers might be more difficult if they quarantine at home, so the city government encourages people to quarantine at designated hotels.