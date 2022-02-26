The Ministry of Education on Thursday asked universities to assist Ukrainian students following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian military on Thursday launched an attack on Ukraine shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in the eastern European country.
There are 72 Ukrainian students in Taiwan, the ministry said.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
It asked universities to contact students to provide assistance and help them get in touch with their families, Department of International and Cross-strait Education Director Lee Yen-yi (李彥儀) said.
Wang Chun-cheng (王俊程), vice president of Student Affairs at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU), said that there are three Ukrainian students studying at the university, all of whom have been in contact with their families.
The school’s counseling center is to contact students to offer support, and allocate emergency allowances, he added.
NTHU also started the Neighbor Program to allow Taiwanese studying in Ukraine to return and continue their education in Taiwan.
The university said that undergraduate and graduate students would be welcome to attend short-term exchange programs.
Outgoing university president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘) and Kao Wei-yuan (高為元), who is to take over as president in May, jointly launched the program to help Taiwanese students continue their education amid the conflict.
This is not the university’s first education initiative launched in response to an international crisis.
At the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced many high-school graduates to shelve their study-abroad plans, even though they had been accepted to universities overseas. NTHU established Academy For All to allow the students to experience life on campus before they start their studies abroad.
NTHU vice president for academic affairs Wu Yung-hsien (巫勇賢) said the Neighbor Program allows students coming back from Ukraine to take courses following the guidelines for students from its sister universities.
No tuition is required, he said, adding that students can sign up for all the courses offered to undergraduate and graduate students, including experimental, practical and sports classes.
The university would assist interested students with course selection, Wu said.
Although the new semester began last week, Wu said that affected students could arrange makeup sessions with their instructors.
Students who are unable to return can take free online courses offered by NTHU, he added.
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the
‘TOXIC’: Young people disillusioned with inequality and lost opportunities in China are running counter to Xi’s ambitions, prompting Beijing to act, the MAC has said The “lying flat” phenomenon has struck a nerve among Chinese leadership, who have stepped up online surveillance to block comments about the movement that advocates opting out of the daily grind, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. In its Fourth-Quarter Report on the Situation in Mainland China, the council highlighted the contradictions between “lying flat” and the “Chinese dream” envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Increasingly disillusioned with economic inequality and the expectation of toiling at a job with little reward, many young Chinese are choosing to step out of the rat race altogether. The buzzword for this phenomenon, “lying flat” (tangping,
The government is to discuss preventing long-term expatriates who have suspended their National Health Insurance (NHI) from immediately resuming coverage upon returning to Taiwan, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) said on Tuesday. An administration meeting on Friday is to cover copayments for medical services under the NHI system, rules for overseas Taiwanese seeking medical treatment and an increase to the highest NHI premium band, NHIA Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said. Lee’s statements came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said in a media interview that the administration would this year raise drug prices and adjust the copayment system