More than 80 percent of young people reported experiencing “fear of missing out” (FOMO) from social media, especially the increasingly popular social location-sharing app Zenly, a Child Welfare League Foundation survey found on Tuesday.
The foundation from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9 last year surveyed 1,818 junior-high and high-school students, asking them about their social media use and its potential effect on their well-being.
The most commonly used social platforms were Facebook Messenger, used by 80.4 percent of respondents, followed by Instagram (77.5 percent), Facebook (72.9 percent) and Line (72.2 percent), the survey found.
Photo: AFP
Newer platforms were also fairly popular, led by Douyin — the Chinese version of TikTok — at 55.1 percent and Zenly at 33.3 percent.
Commonly called “Popsicle” after its icon, Zenly is a social app that enables people to share their real-time location with close friends, as well as other information such as battery status and charging time.
In addition, 66 percent of respondents said that making friends online was easier than in person, the foundation told a news conference announcing the results of its survey.
However, increasing social media use also heightens exposure to online dangers, the foundation said, citing an increase in online solicitation.
The survey found that 26.5 percent of respondents reported having been solicited by a “special request” online, 6.3 percentage points higher than in the foundation’s 2020 survey, it said.
The most common request experienced by 14.1 percent of respondents was to enter into a romantic relationship, it said, adding that this request also saw the greatest increase from the previous survey.
Next were requests to video chat at 13.1 percent, followed by requests to meet in person and supply personal information at 9.9 percent each, it said.
The foundation said that 86.9 percent of respondents said they have experienced FOMO from social media — far higher than the 69 percent recorded in separate surveys in the US.
As a result of FOMO, 23 percent in the Taiwanese survey said they have felt lonely or developed low self-esteem, it added.
People susceptible to FOMO were particularly affected by Zenly, with users reporting higher rates of anxiety, insomnia and other negative emotions than people who do not use the app, the foundation said.
They also reported spending more time on the app out of a need to feel welcomed by others, it added.
Reducing the risks associated with social media requires collective effort, the foundation said.
This includes cooperation from platforms to add warnings and provide resources where people can find help, it said.
Schools should also improve online literacy education and create a trusting environment where children are willing to seek help, it said, adding that parents should also keep an eye on their children’s social media habits and set time limits.
If experiencing negative effects from social media such as anxiety or insomnia, the foundation recommended calling its hotline at 0800-001-769 or making an appointment with a counselor.
Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) yesterday left a message for “haters” and “trolls” on Facebook after her participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics ended. “Thanks to everyone who cheered for me, I have finished my second Olympics,” she wrote in Chinese shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after placing 24th in the women’s 1,000m final. “I have left the comments open for haters and trolls to post their messages,” she wrote. She concluded the post in English, writing: “Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” Many of the responses were what she asked for. “You are a disgrace for
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the
‘TOXIC’: Young people disillusioned with inequality and lost opportunities in China are running counter to Xi’s ambitions, prompting Beijing to act, the MAC has said The “lying flat” phenomenon has struck a nerve among Chinese leadership, who have stepped up online surveillance to block comments about the movement that advocates opting out of the daily grind, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. In its Fourth-Quarter Report on the Situation in Mainland China, the council highlighted the contradictions between “lying flat” and the “Chinese dream” envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). Increasingly disillusioned with economic inequality and the expectation of toiling at a job with little reward, many young Chinese are choosing to step out of the rat race altogether. The buzzword for this phenomenon, “lying flat” (tangping,