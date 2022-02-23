The Ministry of Transportation and Communications aims to transform the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) from a government agency into a state-run corporation by January 2024, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday.
Wang told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Keelung that the ministry plans to submit the draft statutes governing the establishment of Taiwan Railways Corp (台鐵公司化條例) for review at the next legislative session, which begins on Friday.
“I have in recent months met with TRA workers across the nation and explained to them the necessity of turning the agency into a state-run corporation. I have heard their concerns about changes in salaries and benefits once a railway company is established and what the government would do with the debts that the agency has accumulated over the years,” he said.
Photo: CNA
The TRA would operate more efficiently, flexibly and independently with the organizational structure of a corporation, Wang said, adding that it would be better equipped to run a safe railway service.
Asked about the Cabinet’s new policy of gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions, Wang said that many in the tourism industry hoped for a faster reopening of borders to tourism, but the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) only plans to allow business travelers to enter at this phase.
“We will discuss with the CECC changes to the disease prevention guidelines. It is our hope that Taiwan can gradually open for tourists once the situation changes for the better and the vaccination rate is high enough to cope with a COVID-19 outbreak,” he said.
Foreigners non-residents might be allowed to enter Taiwan as early as the second half of this year, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. Calling it the earliest possible time for a more general opening of the border, Chen said it would depend on the COVID-19 situation. Taiwan currently only allows Taiwanese and foreign residents to enter the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs would be involved in deciding whether a distinction would be made between business travelers and tourists, Chen said. The statement came after the CECC announced that mandatory quarantines
Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) yesterday left a message for “haters” and “trolls” on Facebook after her participation at the Beijing Winter Olympics ended. “Thanks to everyone who cheered for me, I have finished my second Olympics,” she wrote in Chinese shortly after midnight yesterday, hours after placing 24th in the women’s 1,000m final. “I have left the comments open for haters and trolls to post their messages,” she wrote. She concluded the post in English, writing: “Those who are supporting me, please don’t leave a comment, just like the post.” Many of the responses were what she asked for. “You are a disgrace for
People with links to victims of the White Terror era yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to reflect more on a Taiwanese perspective of history and not cater to minority views that glorify former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). Taiwan Association of University Professors chairman Hsu Wen-tang (許文堂) and others told an academic conference titled “Transitional Justice and Assessing Historic Roles of Chiang Ching-kuo” in Taipei that Tsai should examine history more closely. At an event on Jan. 22 to open a memorial park for Chiang, Tsai called for solidarity and mutual understanding, saying that the former leader’s “staunch defense of Taiwan
RETURNING TO NORMAL: Taiwan’s balancing of the economy with disease measures proves that the nation’s approach can stand the test of time, the premier said The nation’s disease prevention measures are to be gradually eased to help people resume normal lives, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told officials at an interdepartmental meeting yesterday. The number of domestic cases of COVID-19 dropped 42 percent last week, the second week after most people returned to work following the Lunar New Year holiday, he said. Su’s announcement came as several Asian nations are reopening their borders to vaccinated travelers and canceling quarantine requirements. Participants at yesterday’s meeting included officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor and the