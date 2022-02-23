Tainan residence opens six years after earthquake

‘LONG TIME COMING’: The new building, which replaces the collapsed Weiguan Jinlong complex, has a reinforced foundation and is to house a clinic on the first three floors

By Wan Yu-chen and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Vice President William Lai (賴清德) yesterday presided over the inauguration of a new residential building in Tainan to replace the Weiguan Jinlong (維冠金龍) complex, which collapsed in a deadly earthquake six years ago.

“This day has been a long time coming,” Lai said as he cut the ceremonial ribbon alongside Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲).

The new Chuyun Condominiums (出雲居) are not only more comfortable and appealing, but also far safer, Lai said in his first public appearance since returning from Honduras.

Vice President William Lai, front right, and other officials and guests hold incense sticks yesterday during an opening ceremony for the Chuyun Condominiums in Tainan’s Yongkang District. Photo: Wan Yu-chen, Taipei Times

It was built to replace the 17-story Weiguan Jinlong complex in Tainan’s Yongkang District (永康), which collapsed during a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Feb. 6, 2016, killing 115 people and injuring 504.

A criminal investigation found that the construction company used inferior materials and shoddy design to cut costs.

Lai extended special thanks to the first responders, as well as the 400,000 people in Taiwan and abroad who lent their support in the aftermath of the quake.

Chuyun Condominiums, a replacement for the Weiguan Jinlong complex, which collapsed in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in 2016, is pictured yesterday during an opening ceremony attended by Vice President William Lai (not pictured). Photo: CNA

Rebuilding the complex was no small undertaking, considering there is no profit to be made and success is the only option, Lai said, thanking the architects and builders.

He also recognized successive city governments, which have passed the baton over six years to realize yesterday’s achievement.

Reconstruction of Weiguan Jinlong stands not as a testament to tragedy, but to Tainan’s bravery in the face of disaster, he said, expressing the hope that the survivors would lead happy lives.

Lien Huang-wen (連晃汶) and Chen Shu-yi (陳淑怡), who lost their two sons in the collapse, brought their young daughter to the ceremony.

“I have hope for the future,” Chen said.

“I have a lot of emotions. After all, it is like we have grown up with the Chuyun building,” she added. “I hope we can move in soon and start our new life.”

Although the earthquake caused immeasurable pain, Taiwanese have transformed that suffering into love and support, said Yang Ning-ting (楊寧廷), who leads the association to rebuild housing for the survivors.

With help from the Tainan City Government, Lai and others, reconstruction work has overcome every obstacle, Yang said, adding that survivors can bid farewell to their past and meet a bright future.

Construction of the 15-story Chuyun Condominiums began in 2018.

As it sits atop relatively unstable soil, the foundation was constructed with a retaining wall that extends 24m into the ground.

The first three floors are to house a clinic, with 48 residential units in the floors above.