Although this week’s cold front is expected to weaken tomorrow, temperatures are to remain low across Taiwan until Friday as another cold air mass arrives, the Central Weather Bureau said.
Owing to an eastbound wet weather system from southern China and the looming cold front, the bureau has maintained a low-temperature alert, with weather set to remain wet and chilly across Taiwan.
As of yesterday morning, the lowest temperature recorded in Taiwan was 2.8°C in the outlying island group of Matsu, which is closest to the weather system on China’s coast, the bureau said.
Photo: CNA
The lowest temperature yesterday in low-lying areas on Taiwan proper was 7.9°C in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) at 8am.
The bureau has issued an “orange” warning for areas north of Tainan, Yilan County and the islands of Kinmen and Matsu.
Under the bureau’s three-color cold weather advisories, an “orange” warning signifies “very cold” weather, with a minimum ground-level temperature below 6°C, or a minimum ground-level temperature below 10°C with the temperature remaining below 12°C for 24 hours.
A “yellow” warning denotes “cold” weather with a minimum ground-level temperature below 10°C, along with a significant day-night temperature differential.
A “red” warning, the highest alert, indicates “extremely cold” weather, with the temperature remaining below 6°C for 24 hours.
No such warning has been issued by the weather bureau for the recent cold spell, as morning temperatures yesterday were slightly higher than on Sunday, with areas north of Tainan and Yilan forecast from 15°C to 18°C.
Yesterday’s morning temperatures in Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Taitung were about 20°C.
Due to the wet system from southern China, there is a strong likelihood that heavy rain will be experienced across Taiwan, especially in coastal areas in the north near Keelung, Yilan and mountainous areas of the greater Taipei area, the bureau said.
High mountain areas could also experience sleet or snow, the bureau said.
Numerous out-of-hospital cardiac arrests have been reported across Taiwan with suspected links to the cold weather, although health authorities said that a direct link to the weather cannot be established without further investigation.
In Taipei, four cases were recorded early yesterday, in addition to 12 cases on Sunday and 11 on Saturday.
Of the four cases recorded before yesterday morning, three were hospitalized and one passed away.
A person was found dead from cardiac arrest in a park in Taichung’s Tanzi District (潭子) yesterday morning.
