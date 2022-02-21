Environmentalists decry Miaoli solar farm approval

By Peng Chien-li and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Environmentalists on Friday protested a planned solar farm in Miaoli County’s Tongluo Township (銅鑼), saying that it would destroy a key leopard cat habitat.

The county government earlier that day conditionally approved an application to build the factory on an 8.3 hectare plot in Jhusen (竹森).

Leopard Cat Association of Taiwan executive director Chen Mei-ting (陳美汀) said the area is known to be habitat for the rare cats, and extensive development would severely affect the species.

A leopard cat is pictured at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo

It would also affect local water flows and ecologies, Chen said, adding that government oversight was lax.

The county government’s decision came after an initial assessment of the project in August last year recommended its rejection.

However, local residents came out in support of the project during a hearing on nonurban land use on Jan. 26, while conservationists protested.

In its vote on Friday, the review committee agreed to approve the proposal as soon as certain revisions are made.

The Miaoli Economic Development Department said that the project was initially recommended to be rejected, as the committee found the details given by the developer insufficient.

However, the updated proposal discussed on Friday contained new environmental measures and review mechanisms, it said.

The new application proposed reducing the development area to 48.8 percent of the plot from 69.98 percent in the August proposal and increasing the preservation area to 21.34 percent from 9.12 percent.

The new proposal also showed that no concrete or asphalt would be used, and fences would leave a 15cm gap at the bottom for animals to pass through. There would be a gap between a 2m wide maintenance path and the panels to enable growth of microhabitats, which would be maintained without pesticides.

The least intrusive methods available would be used to install the panels, the developer said.

The department said that the project was conditionally approved in accordance with the Regional Plan Act (區域計畫法).

Contractors would be required to abide by the proposal’s ecological commitments, the department said, adding that it hopes to create a situation that is favorable to the environment, the renewable energy industry and farmers.

However, Chen said that Miaoli is known for its farming and natural environment, while the project would only benefit the solar panel operator and harm the environment.