Researchers develop 3D-printed artificial steak

By Lu Hsiu-hsien and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





National Taiwan Ocean University Department of Food Science professor Lin Yung-kai (林詠凱) and student Tsai Cheng-rong (蔡承融) have developed an “artificial steak” using 3D printing technology, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The vegetarian edible is made from egg albumen, pea protein, gellan gum, sodium alginate and other ingredients, the university said.

The university has already applied for a US patent for the technology, it said.

An artificial steak created using 3D printing technology developed by a National Taiwan Ocean University Department of Food Science professor is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Taiwan Ocean University

The artificial “muscle tissue” forming the “steak” can be printed in varying textures, allowing people with poor dental faculties to “enjoy the nutritious delicacy,” it said.

Many elderly people have difficulty eating and might face malnutrition because their teeth have decayed or they find it hard to swallow, it said.

As 3D printing technology can quickly produce food with an ideal shape and texture, it is likely that the technology could revolutionize the way that food is created, the statement quoted Lin as saying.

National Taiwan Ocean University Department of Food Science professor Lin Yung-kai, left, and student Tsai Cheng-rong interact at a laboratory at the university in Keelung in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Taiwan Ocean University

The challenges of developing the 3D-printed “steak” lie in shaping and stacking proteins, and mimicking muscle tissue, Lin said.

Apart from 3D printing, the artificial steak can also be made by microwaving a special powder blended with water, the university said.

The dish can be “customized” by calculating the ideal formula for age groups using artificial intelligence, Lin said in the statement.

The low cost of the ingredients might help to solve the global food crisis and alleviate the impact of animal husbandry on the environment, he said.

As people become more aware of the health issues of eating meat, diets consisting of plant-based proteins are becoming more important, the university said, adding that the beef supply chain is still recovering from the effects of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lin and Tsai’s research has been published on the Web site of the international journal Future Foods, the university said.