Valentine’s Day stress is causing depression in some single people, a Taichung psychiatrist said on Saturday.
The romantic holiday is typically preceded by a spike in people seeking mental healthcare, and this year is no exception, doctor Chen Yi-ju (陳怡如) said.
Lonely bachelors, the recently broken-up, obsessives and the unhappily married are among the most affected by a phenomenon dubbed “Valentine’s Day’s stress,” she said, adding that people who no longer have an idealized image of their lovers also experience it.
Photo courtesy of the High Riverbank Construction Management Office
People usually complain of feeling lost, stressed or depressed, with some saying they are unable to sleep, she said.
The holiday could spark depression in people who believe their marriage is on the brink and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, she said.
“Life is a sequence of choices, and the point is not to obtain success, but to learn to be at peace with one’s choices,” she said.
People should honor and respect their significant other’s wishes, she said, adding that attempting to control or acting possessive of a partner are detrimental to a healthy relationship.
People just coming out of a relationship should remind themselves that romantic love is only a part of life and appreciate the relationships they have, Chen said.
Positive thinking and mindfulness — being present in the moment without judgement — are essential skills for coping with stress and disappointment, she said.
People do not need to be afraid of negative feelings surrounding romantic relationships, and should know that medical professionals can help them overcome depression by treating the root causes, she said.
People who dread the holiday can reduce stress by arranging social activities with friends and family, she added.
FEELING POWERLESS: Many Hong Kongers who fled to Taiwan were not only beaten in their homeland, but now find it difficult to make friends and fit in with local culture The majority of Hong Kongers who sought asylum in Taiwan show signs of trauma related to political violence, while most have trouble adapting to life in their new home, a source who works with them said. “Many of the victims were beaten by Hong Kong police, or were close with someone who was shot or killed during the protests,” the source said. “Their experiences have left them scarred and unable to return to where they came from.” Many Hong Kongers who participated in anti-extradition protests in 2019 saw support for Hong Kong expressed in Taiwanese media, and by Taiwanese politicians in the
Protesters yesterday threw eggs at images of Taiwanese speedskater Huang Yu-ting (黃郁婷) and the Chinese flag outside the Sports Administration building in Taipei. Members of the Taiwan Republic Office staged the event to protest Olympic flagbearer Huang, who on Thursday posted pictures of herself online wearing the China national team’s skinsuit. Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), who was last year confined to his home for throwing eggs at a statue of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), called for the resignation of national sports officials over the incident, calling it a “political scandal” that she was allowed to carry the Chinese Taipei flag at the
The mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers can be shortened without significantly increasing the infection risk for local communities, as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a shorter incubation period than previous variants, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday said that it was working toward shortening the mandatory quarantine period for inbound travelers, dependent on the local COVID-19 situation remaining under control this month. The length of the quarantine and when the policy would start needs further discussion, the CECC said. In his weekly online broadcast analyzing
POST-HOLIDAY SLUMP: The Tourism Bureau said that it respects the decisions, but urged operators to thoroughly disinfect their premises before accepting regular guests Thirty-nine hotels across Taiwan have stopped accepting guests who need to quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic rules, as demand has declined after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The demand for quarantine hotel rooms surged after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Dec. 14 last year implemented a special quarantine policy for overseas Taiwanese returning home for the holiday, which ended on Sunday. They were required to stay in quarantine hotels or government quarantine facilities for seven to 14 days, depending on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The policy is to end on Feb. 28. Bureau statistics