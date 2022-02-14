Valentine’s Day stress can lead to depression: doctor

Valentine’s Day stress is causing depression in some single people, a Taichung psychiatrist said on Saturday.

The romantic holiday is typically preceded by a spike in people seeking mental healthcare, and this year is no exception, doctor Chen Yi-ju (陳怡如) said.

Lonely bachelors, the recently broken-up, obsessives and the unhappily married are among the most affected by a phenomenon dubbed “Valentine’s Day’s stress,” she said, adding that people who no longer have an idealized image of their lovers also experience it.

People usually complain of feeling lost, stressed or depressed, with some saying they are unable to sleep, she said.

The holiday could spark depression in people who believe their marriage is on the brink and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, she said.

“Life is a sequence of choices, and the point is not to obtain success, but to learn to be at peace with one’s choices,” she said.

People should honor and respect their significant other’s wishes, she said, adding that attempting to control or acting possessive of a partner are detrimental to a healthy relationship.

People just coming out of a relationship should remind themselves that romantic love is only a part of life and appreciate the relationships they have, Chen said.

Positive thinking and mindfulness — being present in the moment without judgement — are essential skills for coping with stress and disappointment, she said.

People do not need to be afraid of negative feelings surrounding romantic relationships, and should know that medical professionals can help them overcome depression by treating the root causes, she said.

People who dread the holiday can reduce stress by arranging social activities with friends and family, she added.