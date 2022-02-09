More than 65 percent of the people who won large prizes in the most recent public welfare lottery were men, while 31.8 percent were in their 50s — the most represented age group among winners, Taiwan Lottery Co said on Jan. 24.
The company said it defined large winnings as those exceeding NT$5 million (US$179,611).
For other age groups, 23.3 percent of big winners were aged 40 to 49, 19.6 percent were 60 to 69, 14.5 percent were 30 to 39, 5.9 percent were 70 or older and 4.8 percent were 18 to 29, it said.
Photo: CNA
Categorized by occupation, 37.9 percent of the big winners worked at private enterprises, 17.9 percent were retired or unemployed, 16.6 percent were entrepreneurs and 4 percent were in the public sector, it said.
In terms of frequency of lottery purchases, 42.6 percent of big winners said they purchased tickets before every draw, the company said.
People should stay within their budget when buying tickets, it said.
The data showed that 54.6 percent of big winners had the computer choose their numbers, and 75.8 percent said they informed family members about their winnings.
Regarding financial decisions, 28.2 percent said that they would save the winnings and 25.2 percent said they would pay debt, while 91.6 percent said they would not quit their jobs, the data showed.
The company said that its largest jackpot was won in April 23, 2015, when four office workers in Taichung won NT$3 billion.
