Researchers have attributed an outbreak of baldness among Formosan macaques in Kaohsiung’s Shoushan National Nature Park on the twin stresses of a high population density and less generous tourists.
Park authorities in 2015 enlisted the aid of National Pingtung University of Science and Technology amid concern that the monkeys were experiencing hair loss — which first appeared in 2013 — because of an unknown infectious disease, the park administration office said on Sunday.
However, a study released by the university last year blamed high levels of stress for the appearance of alopecia among the park’s primate population.
Photo courtesy of Chen Chen-chih via CNA
Chen Chen-chih (陳貞志), an associate professor at the university’s Institute of Wildlife Conservation who headed the study, said that his team had taken skin samples from randomly selected monkeys at Shoushan (壽山) for fecal glucocorticoid metabolite analysis, which is used to detect stress levels.
The results showed that monkeys that had hair loss had higher levels of glucocorticoid hormones, indicating that they were more stressed out than their more hirsute counterparts.
Chen’s team attributed this to the high density of Formosan macaques living in the Kaohsiung mountain, because people have been feeding the monkeys there for decades.
Photo courtesy of Wuling Farm
The average population density of Formosan macaques in Taiwan is about 10 to 20 monkeys per square kilometer, while at Shoushan, it is 200 monkeys per square kilometer, the study said.
However, with the success that Kaohsiung and park authorities have had in encouraging people to stop feeding the animals, monkeys originally drawn to the area for its abundance of food are now going hungry.
This has led to more stress and less hair for some of the park’s inhabitants, Chen said.
The hair-loss problem among monkeys could only be resolved if their population continues to decrease, he said.
However, it is debatable whether humans should play an active role in artificially decreasing the number of monkeys in Kaohsiung, or if nature should be left to run its course — a process that could take decades, he said.
The university’s study was published in Scientific Reports, an online peer-reviewed journal, in May last year.
The New York Mets are to again present their fans with limited-edition Taiwan-themed replica jerseys during the baseball franchise’s 17th annual Taiwan Heritage Day this summer. The Mets on Friday released a photograph of the mostly blue jersey, featuring the name “Taiwan” and the number “1” printed in orange on the back. The jersey is not for sale, but would be given to people who buy tickets for the Aug. 28 game against the Colorado Rockies, which are to go on sale in the middle of next month. It would be the second year in a row that the Queens-based team is
US Representative Tom Tiffany has called for the expulsion of Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang (秦剛) after the envoy threatened the US that a military conflict might arise over Taiwan. “It is the sense of [the US] Congress that the diplomatic credentials of Qin Gang, the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United States, be revoked, and he be declared persona non grata and immediately expelled from the United States,” Tiffany said in a draft amendment to the US House of Representatives Committee on Rules. Tiffany filed the amendment in response to Qin on Friday telling
LEVEL 2.5: People who have not been vaccinated or have received only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine should only dine in if there are isolation booths, Ko Wen-je said Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday announced that the city is raising its COVID-19 alert level to 2.5, with a conditional ban on dine-in services. People who have received two or three shots against COVID-19 can dine in at eateries, while those who have not been vaccinated or have only received one jab should only eat on-site if there are isolation booths, he told a news conference. Ko said he is not thinking of raising the alert level to 3, as Taiwan has a relatively high vaccination rate and vaccinated people are less likely to spread the virus. Taipei residents are advised
China’s deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone earlier this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, the government confirmed on Tuesday, with their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat. The final quarter of last year saw a massive spike of Chinese incursions into the zone, with the biggest single day coming on Oct. 4, when 56 warplanes entered the zone. In another show of force, 52 warplanes entered the zone over Sunday and Monday last week, the Ministry of National Defense said. Two J-16D jets were among the 13 observed on Monday, which the ministry confirmed