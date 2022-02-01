Eating right, getting enough sleep and engaging in more physical activities can help people avoid gaining weight during the Lunar New Year holiday, health experts said.
Data from the Health Promotion Administration showed that people on average put on 1.7kg during the holiday due to the numerous gatherings and feasts.
Playing video games, mahjong or card games long into the night and sleeping during the day, or binge-watching TV shows while snacking also contribute to those unwanted gains, said Fan Chun-mei (范純美), head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Nutrition Department.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
“There are tips that people can follow to help them eat well and enjoy the delicious dishes at family gatherings while keeping their weight in check during the holiday,” she said.
These include taking care to select the right ingredients, eating meals at regular times and setting specific portions, chewing the food slowly, drinking unsweetened beverages and engaging in more group recreational activities.
Fan recommended preparing dishes by steaming, boiling, baking, roasting or braising.
“Go for more legumes and beans, chicken and fish as priority, as these are tasty and healthy choices, and have lower fat content,” she said.
While the regular daily meal pattern might be disrupted during the holiday, with people having meals outside the usual hours, it is important to stick to a set time and eating regular portions, she added.
She also touted the benefits of eating slowly, which allows people to savor each bit and enjoy the flavor of the food.
Chewing each bite 10 to 15 times and taking 20 minutes or more to finish a meal gives the brain time to recognize that one is full and aids digestion, she said.
While stocking up on snacks and treats for the holiday is a tradition, Fan advised against buying too much “as they are addictive, and people have a tendency to continue nibbling on little bits and pieces without thinking.”
She suggested that during meals people can prepare green tea, oolong tea, barley tea or herbal tea, and replace soda with carbonated drinks without added sugar.
“When pooling a table together for mahjong, card games, playing computer games, or watching TV, people must remember to take breaks at intervals, stand up and move around for about 10 minutes,” she added.
Physician Yang Chih-yao (楊智堯) at Slender Figure Clinic said that people tend to consume large amounts of food that is high in calories, salty and spicy, and drink a lot of beverages.
“In combination with overnight activities and sleeping in, people do not move around much or have little physical activity. These could lead to a weight gain of 2 to 3kg during the holiday,” he said.
He advised drinking boiled water regularly during this period, saying no to overnight activities, going to bed early, and eating vegetables before carbohydrates during meals.
Yang also warned against using too much sauce or spices, and urged people to engage in outdoor activities to prevent weight gain.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
