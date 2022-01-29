KMT ends cooperation with legislative watchdog

By Yang Cheng-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislative caucus is ceasing cooperation with Citizen’s Congress Watch, it said yesterday, calling the legislative watchdog biased because it only finds fault with the KMT and not other parties.

KMT caucus secretary-general Jessica Chen (陳玉珍) said that no matter what the KMT does, the group sees the party as doing something wrong.

Effective immediately, all 39 legislators in the caucus are to cease providing Citizen’s Congress Watch with any information, KMT caucus convener Alex Fai (費鴻泰) said.

Members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislative caucus, including caucus secretary-general Jessica Chen, second left, and convener Alex Fai, third left, hold a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

After the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) pushed the fiscal budget to a second reading on Dec. 21 last year, Citizen’s Congress Watch focused on the KMT, and only after media criticism of the ruling party did the group comment on the DPP’s actions, Fai said.

The group also criticized the KMT for not attending a news conference to urge city and county councilors to make their assets more transparent, but the KMT was not even invited to the event, Fai said.

The Legislative Yuan should be nonpartisan, but Citizen’s Congress Watch is biased and looks at issues from the DPP perspective, he said, adding that the KMT would no longer cooperate with the legislative watchdog only for it to attack the party.

Chen said that Citizen’s Congress Watch was trying to create a cultural divide by portraying the KMT as dismissive of Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) in discussing the party’s decision to reduce funding for Public Television Service’s Hoklo channel.

We cannot continue to provide information to a group that is no longer subjective and fair, Chen said, adding that the group cannot say, in good faith, that it truly represents the people.

Citizen’s Congress Watch executive director Leo Chang (張宏林) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday that it keeps legislators in check regardless of their party affiliation.