Officials tout Taiwan-India ties at Republic Day event

Taiwan-India trade last year grew to record highs, and India would continue to promote bilateral ties to realize the potential of Taiwan-India collaboration, India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das said on Thursday night at an event celebrating India Republic Day.

Speaking at the event commemorating India’s 75 years of independence, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that in the past few years, Taiwan and India have been expanding the areas in which they can work together, including trade, education, culture and science.

Such collaborations contributed to a staggering increase in Taiwan-India trade last year, which rose to a record NT$7.7 billion (US$276.7 million), or 64 percent, he said.

India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das, left, clinks glasses with Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu an event in Taipei on Thursday celebrating India Republic Day. Photo courtesy of the India-Taipei Association

Das said that he was glad to see growth in bilateral investments, as well as the steady development of a training collaboration in high-tech industries, adding that he hoped for greater opportunities for both sides to work together.

Das also discussed India’s accomplishments since independence.

He said that India is a forerunner of democracy and Indians, regardless of gender, social status or education level, enjoy the same rights.

Dancers perform at an event in Taipei on Thursday organized by the India-Taipei Association celebrating India Republic Day. Photo: CNA

Over the past 75 years, 1.3 billion Indians have developed an appreciation for democratic values, he said.

“As an Indian, I am proud that India is the world’s largest democratic country,” Das said, adding that it was an honor to share Republic Day celebrations with Taiwan, a “young, vibrant democracy” in Asia.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens nations around the world, countries are becoming stronger by helping each other, Das said.

Taiwan’s performance during the pandemic — rapidly controlling its own COVID-19 situation and reaching out to help others, including India — is unique, he said.

India is also doing its part to combat the pandemic, he added.