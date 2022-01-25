Films by Lee, Hou headline ‘wuxia’ retrospective

CREATING NEW FANS: The exhibition is to use interactive technology to showcase exhibits in the hope of drawing younger audiences to ‘wuxia’ films

Staff writer, with CNA





A cinematic retrospective of wuxia (武俠, martial arts heroes) movies started on Friday at a public film institute in New Taipei City, showcasing early movies in the martial arts subgenre.

Selected movies being shown at “Wuxia Genre in Taiwan” include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (臥虎藏龍), a swordplay film by Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee (李安) that won Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards in 2001, and The Assassin (聶隱娘), which won Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

The selection aims to showcase how wuxia films, which first became popular in Taiwan following the release of Dragon Inn (龍門客棧) in 1967, have evolved, the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute said.

From left, Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute chairman Tony Lan, actor Shih Chun and institute chief executive Wang Chun-chi display a poster for the “Wuxia Genre in Taiwan” film retrospective in front of the King Hu memorial at Chinpaosan cemetery in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District on Jan. 15. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute via CNA

In addition to Dragon Inn, four other movies directed by King Hu (胡金銓), a Chinese film director and actor who was based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, would also be screened during the retrospective, which ends on April 24.

Hu, who was born in Beijing in 1932 and died in Taipei in 1997 at 64, is best known for the martial arts films he made in the 1960s and 1970s, which incorporated elements of traditional Beijing opera to create his own unique style.

Hu’s works also helped lift the Taiwanese and Hong Kong film industries to new technical and aesthetic heights, and have long influenced the films of contemporary martial arts directors such as Lee.

Wuxia movies have been unique in Chinese-language cinema, and wuxia stories in Taiwan often integrate Chinese history and Taiwanese folklore, the institute said.

Most of the 29 movies selected for the retrospective were filmed in Taiwan or with Taiwanese crews, and all but two of them would be screened at the institute in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) with English subtitles.

In addition to the retrospective, an exhibition is to explore how wuxia cinema became so popular that it led to the rise of wuxia television series and radio dramas in Taiwan in the past two decades.

The exhibition is to use interactive technology to showcase exhibits in the hope of drawing younger generations to wuxia films, said the institute, which inaugurated its new offices earlier this month.

Wuxia stories often combine fantasy with reality, leading audiences into worlds of imagination, said institute director Wang Chun-chi (王君琦), who is also the cocurator of the event.