A cinematic retrospective of wuxia (武俠, martial arts heroes) movies started on Friday at a public film institute in New Taipei City, showcasing early movies in the martial arts subgenre.
Selected movies being shown at “Wuxia Genre in Taiwan” include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (臥虎藏龍), a swordplay film by Taiwanese-American director Ang Lee (李安) that won Best Foreign Film at the Academy Awards in 2001, and The Assassin (聶隱娘), which won Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢) Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015.
The selection aims to showcase how wuxia films, which first became popular in Taiwan following the release of Dragon Inn (龍門客棧) in 1967, have evolved, the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute said.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute via CNA
In addition to Dragon Inn, four other movies directed by King Hu (胡金銓), a Chinese film director and actor who was based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, would also be screened during the retrospective, which ends on April 24.
Hu, who was born in Beijing in 1932 and died in Taipei in 1997 at 64, is best known for the martial arts films he made in the 1960s and 1970s, which incorporated elements of traditional Beijing opera to create his own unique style.
Hu’s works also helped lift the Taiwanese and Hong Kong film industries to new technical and aesthetic heights, and have long influenced the films of contemporary martial arts directors such as Lee.
Wuxia movies have been unique in Chinese-language cinema, and wuxia stories in Taiwan often integrate Chinese history and Taiwanese folklore, the institute said.
Most of the 29 movies selected for the retrospective were filmed in Taiwan or with Taiwanese crews, and all but two of them would be screened at the institute in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊) with English subtitles.
In addition to the retrospective, an exhibition is to explore how wuxia cinema became so popular that it led to the rise of wuxia television series and radio dramas in Taiwan in the past two decades.
The exhibition is to use interactive technology to showcase exhibits in the hope of drawing younger generations to wuxia films, said the institute, which inaugurated its new offices earlier this month.
Wuxia stories often combine fantasy with reality, leading audiences into worlds of imagination, said institute director Wang Chun-chi (王君琦), who is also the cocurator of the event.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
TRACING UNDER WAY: The CECC has identified six transmission chains among 25 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those linked to a restaurant and a bank The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine. Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an
BILINGUAL NATION 2030: Those interested can apply online, while recruitment would continue until all of the positions are filled, the Ministry of Education said The recruitment of foreign English teachers for elementary and junior-high schools would be expanded in the 2022-2023 school year as part of Taiwan’s efforts to become a bilingual country, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday. In a statement, the ministry said that it has since 2004 hired 81 foreign nationals per year to teach English in 16 smaller counties and cities to build a better English-learning environment for students. However, for the 2022-2023 school year, the number of foreign English teachers recruited would increase to 531, with some of them to be posted to Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan
US Representative Mike Gallagher on Friday introduced a bill aimed at increasing Taiwan’s asymmetric defense capabilities to protect against China’s military aggression. Under the proposed arm Taiwan act of 2021, the US would enhance Taiwan’s defenses against a Chinese invasion by allocating US$3 billion every year for a “Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative,” Gallagher said in a statement. The act would make Taiwan’s progress in preparing its military and fielding weapons required to deter an attack by China a condition for conventional arms sales to the nation, he said. “General Secretary [Chinese President] Xi Jinping (習近平) has made unification of Taiwan with the mainland,