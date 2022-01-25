An increase of ￥100 million (US$878,765) to Japan’s annual foreign affairs budget is for “advancing the Japan-Taiwan relationship,” information published on the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Web site showed.
The ministry’s budget for last year was ￥1.7 billion; it was increased to ￥1.8 billion for this year.
The ministry wrote that the additional funding was to be used for “cooperating with allies and like-minded countries to safeguard the universal values of the international community.”
Photo: Bloomberg
Regarding Taiwan specifically, the ministry said that it was “responding to an increasingly complex security and economic environment,” and that it aimed to “strengthen diplomacy and cooperation with neighboring countries and regions.”
The last time Taiwan was specifically named in a Japanese budget report was in 2012, following the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster that had occurred a year earlier, a source said yesterday.
“That year, Taiwan was mentioned due to the assistance it provided Japan following the disaster, whereas this year it is due to the greater general emphasis Japan is putting on its relationship with Taiwan,” said the source, who asked to remain anonymous.
Since Japan and Taiwan lack formal diplomatic ties, the additional funding would be handled by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the source said.
However, the association is about the size of Japan’s medium-sized embassies, such as those in Canada and Malaysia, the source said.
Part of the increased funding this year would be used to further the aims of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), the source said.
The GCTF is a “platform for the development of human resources” launched by the US and Taiwan in 2015, the association’s Web site says.
Through the framework, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) host workshops on areas of common interest in the region, such as public health and environmental issues, inviting government officials and experts from different countries to attend them, it says.
As for China, Japan is to spend an additional ￥60 million this year on an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of Sino-Japan relations, the source said.
Japan also plans to establish a Taiwan division in its Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa said last month.
The move has been seen as sign of the growing importance to Japan of its relationship with Taiwan, the source said, adding that other signs include COVID-19 vaccine donations.
Taiwan has also donated medical equipment to Japan.
“The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association has over the past few days been posting letters of gratitude from frontline medical workers on its Web site,” the source said.
Letters have been received from Japan’s Kanagawa, Chiba, Ibaraki, Nagasaki, Saka, Shiga, Fukui and Kyoto prefectures, and have described Taiwan and Japan as having a “strong friendship” that would manifest in “other forms of cooperation long after the pandemic is over,” they said.
Without completed infrastructure and training, the expedited sale of new F-16s from the US could become a burden rather than a help, a military official said yesterday. Reuters on Thursday last week reported that Washington is looking to accelerate the delivery of 66 new F-16C/D Block 70 aircraft in response to what it sees as increasing intimidation by Beijing. Under the terms of the original US$8 billion deal signed in 2019, the US is expected to deliver a single-seater and double-seater for testing next year, then deliver the 66 new aircraft in batches of four or five from 2024 to 2026. The officials
TRACING UNDER WAY: The CECC has identified six transmission chains among 25 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those linked to a restaurant and a bank The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 54 new COVID-19 infections — 44 imported and 10 local — and identified six transmission chains among local cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the imported cases are 18 who tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 26 who tested positive during quarantine. Of the local cases, seven are associated with a cluster infection at a Tasty Steak (西堤牛排) outlet in Taoyuan’s Zhongli District (中壢), one is linked to a family of four with COVID-19 reported on Monday, one is a family member of an
BILINGUAL NATION 2030: Those interested can apply online, while recruitment would continue until all of the positions are filled, the Ministry of Education said The recruitment of foreign English teachers for elementary and junior-high schools would be expanded in the 2022-2023 school year as part of Taiwan’s efforts to become a bilingual country, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday. In a statement, the ministry said that it has since 2004 hired 81 foreign nationals per year to teach English in 16 smaller counties and cities to build a better English-learning environment for students. However, for the 2022-2023 school year, the number of foreign English teachers recruited would increase to 531, with some of them to be posted to Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan
US Representative Mike Gallagher on Friday introduced a bill aimed at increasing Taiwan’s asymmetric defense capabilities to protect against China’s military aggression. Under the proposed arm Taiwan act of 2021, the US would enhance Taiwan’s defenses against a Chinese invasion by allocating US$3 billion every year for a “Taiwan Security Assistance Initiative,” Gallagher said in a statement. The act would make Taiwan’s progress in preparing its military and fielding weapons required to deter an attack by China a condition for conventional arms sales to the nation, he said. “General Secretary [Chinese President] Xi Jinping (習近平) has made unification of Taiwan with the mainland,