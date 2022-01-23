The Lee Teng-hui Foundation yesterday said that it hopes soon to sign a memorandum of understanding with National Taiwan University (NTU) to establish a memorial library dedicated to former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝).
The foundation in July last year announced that the university had agreed to house a memorial library to Lee at its College of Law building on Xuzhou Road in Taipei.
Unlike the Chiang Ching-kuo Presidential Library, opened yesterday at the Ching-kuo Chi-hai Cultural Park (經國七海文化園區) in Taipei’s Dazhi (大直) area, which was funded through the Chiang Ching-kuo Foundation for International Scholarly Exchange with government funding, Lee’s library would be funded solely by the Lee Teng-hui Foundation, a private organization chaired by Lee’s daughter, Annie Lee (李安妮), it said.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Annie Lee has met with NTU president Kuan Chun-ming (管中閔) and after surveying the campus determined that the law school building would be the best location for the library, Lee Teng-hui Foundation executive director Cheng Mu-chun (鄭睦群) said.
The foundation plans to renovate the building’s library and then loan or lease it, he said, adding that it estimates that the library would cost NT$20 million (US$721,970) annually to operate.
“We still don’t have a timeframe for when the library would open. Right now we are focused on the memorandum of understanding, and we would later work out how to cooperate on the library’s operations,” he said.
The law school building is also significant as Lee Teng-hui taught there, Cheng said.
Annie Lee has worked with a number of people and organizations to promote the memorial library, and in July last year held a news conference with the Taiwan Association of University Professors to rally support for it, he said, adding that Taiwan Society chairman Lee Chuan-hsin (李川信) has expressed hopes that the library would be established soon.
The foundation would also push for legislation to make the establishment of presidential libraries easier, Cheng said.
