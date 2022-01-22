Guatemala opens Taipei commercial office

Staff writer, with CNA





Guatemala yesterday opened a commercial counselor office in Taipei in the hope of attracting Taiwanese investment to the Central American country and enhancing bilateral trade.

Speaking virtually at a ceremony to mark the inauguration of the Commercial Counselor Office of Guatemala in Taipei, Guatemalan Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo said that it was a great honor to expand the scope of the ministry’s mission as part of Guatemala’s goal of bolstering the country’s economic and commercial links.

Describing Taiwan as a “strategic partner,” Brolo stressed Guatemala’s interest in enhancing its relations with Taiwan in areas such as trade and investment.

Guatemalan Ambassador to Taiwan Willy Alberto Gomez Tirado, second left, and other officials attend the inauguration ceremony of the Commercial Counselor Office of Guatemala in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

The office, which is Guatemala’s 22nd such office, would be tasked with bringing more foreign direct investment to the country and increasing bilateral trade between the nations, said Hugo Sanic, who is to head the office.

It would engage with Taiwanese and Guatemalan companies that want to do business in one another’s country and provide them with counseling services and other assistance, he added.

Speaking virtually at the ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that the office’s establishment is “a clear sign of the unwavering diplomatic partnership and close economic ties between Taiwan and Guatemala.”

“This has been a new milestone in our bilateral exchanges,” Wu said. “As a staunch partner to Guatemala, Taiwan is committed to continuously making contributions to Guatemala’s national development and public welfare.”

Wu encouraged Taiwanese firms to consider Guatemala as a destination for developing potential business opportunities overseas and for investments, which he said would drive bilateral industrial growth.

The Bureau of Foreign Trade said that bilateral trade between Taiwan and Guatemala has increased from US$167.89 million to US$294.5 million since the promulgation of a free-trade agreement between the countries in 2006.

Last year, Guatemala exported US$91.64 million of goods to Taiwan, up 15.72 percent year-on-year, bureau data showed, making Taiwan the fourth-largest market in Asia for Guatemala. Exports consist mostly of textile, coffee, sugar, metal and leather products.