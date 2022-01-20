Industry representatives yesterday recommended implementing a small charge for disposable cups, similar to that for plastic bags, as the government considers strategies for phasing out single-use containers.
They made the suggestion at a discussion convened by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) to gather feedback to inform future rules regulating single-use cups.
The agency has said that a ban on polystyrene cups is likely to be imposed in July, with the eventual aim of phasing out all disposable cups.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
To move toward this goal, it is encouraging businesses to offer reusable cups for free and plans to mandate a NT$5 discount to customers who bring their own cups.
At yesterday’s discussion, representatives from beverage chains and fast-food restaurants said that any future policy should not include fines on operators.
Reusable cups, as defined by the EPA, include those brought by customers, rented cups and dine-in cups, a representative from McDonalds said.
Restaurants typically loan tableware to customers dining in, but if they are to be allowed to take cups with them outside of the restaurant, more clear guidelines are needed, representatives said.
Asked whether collecting deposits for rented cups would still count as offering a free service, the EPA said that the goal of the regulation is to prohibit additional usage charges, so charging deposits would not be prohibited.
There is room for businesses to set their own deposit amounts, considering their different operational needs, it added.
However, the agency dismissed a request from Uni-President Enterprises to limit customers from renting a cup from one store to buy a drink at another, saying that it would help to reduce waste and should therefore not be prohibited.
Other representatives said that consumers, rather than businesses, should bear the fine for using disposable containers, just as they must pay for a bag rather than requiring a store to provide a reusable one.
Cups and bags are different, the EPA said, asking how a customer can purchase a drink without a cup.
Besides, the price of a cup is already factored into the price of the drink, the EPA added, urging businesses to exercise corporate social responsibility.
Greenpeace in September last year began a trial cup rental program at 15 stores in Taichung.
After four months, the environmental group said it found that consumers were happy to reduce plastic waste and willing to adopt reusable cups.
The cup return rate was 98.5 percent, showing that “consumers are actually ready” to adopt the system, it said, adding that businesses have a responsibility to provide an eco-friendly option for their customers.
The EPA said it would take all of yesterday’s suggestions into account when drafting regulations.
Environmental groups, cup manufacturers and recyclers would be invited to the remaining three discussion sessions, in addition to beverage chains and convenience store operators, it added.
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
PIVOTAL ROLE: Taiwan’s importance in the global chip supply chain can be bolstered by domestic equipment manufacturing, President Tsai Ing-wen said Efforts must be made to better secure Taiwan’s place in the global supply chain by localizing production of equipment and facilities used by the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday. Tsai discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives from the Taiwan Electronic Equipment Industry Association at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Product shortages throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — particularly of automotive chips — highlighted the pivotal role of Taiwan in the global supply chain, she said. Tsai thanked the association for cooperating with the government on the shared goal of localizing production of important semiconductor industry equipment.
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who
SEPARATE CASE? A woman tested positive when she went with her daughter to be tested, because her daughter had taken the same bus to school as a steakhouse worker The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 10 local COVID-19 cases, six of whom had visited a steakhouse in Taoyuan where an infection cluster has been reported. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that of the 10 local infections, one case — No. 17,928 — is a Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport disease prevention staffer who works in the area where inbound travelers collect their saliva for a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and sometimes at the fever screening station. The staffer had tested negative in a PCR test on Jan. 9 and