Airport testing coverage to expand

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Starting from midnight today, travelers arriving on flights from South and Southeast Asian countries would be required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival and wait for the test results at the airport, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday.

The center on Monday last week began implementing an enhanced airport testing policy, in which passengers arriving on long-haul flights — those from Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, New Zealand and Australia — must take a PCR test immediately upon arrival and wait for the results at the airport. Those who test negative are allowed to proceed to customs, while those who test positive are sent to a quarantine facility.

Although the policy was implemented to reduce the risk of infection for airport workers and other disease prevention personnel, an airport staffer and a disease prevention taxi driver contracted COVID-19 last week, prompting the CECC to expand the measure to other countries.

Medical staff in protective gear deliver materials for COVID-19 testing at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: CNA

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said that starting from midnight today the enhanced airport testing policy would be expanded to travelers arriving on flights from South and Southeast Asian countries.

Travelers who test negative can continue with entry procedures and take a disease prevention taxi to their quarantine hotel or centralized quarantine facility, he said.

Those who test positive would be taken to a separate exit and transported in an ambulance to a hospital, centralized quarantine facility or enhanced disease prevention hotel, he said.

In addition to long-haul flights, there are more than 10 flights from South and Southeast Asian countries that are expected to arrive today, Chen said.

On Tuesday, 18 among 393, or 4.58 percent, passengers arriving on six flights tested positive; while 10 among 223, or 4.48 percent, passengers arriving on five flights tested positive yesterday morning, he said.

Asked to confirm media reports that airport disease prevention personnel have repeatedly taken off and put on the same isolation gown during work, Chen said the CECC’s airport on-site command center has set clear instructions for when contracted airport workers should put on and take off their isolation gown, adding that the gowns should not be worn more than once.

Regarding a confirmed case — No. 17, 928, an airport disease prevention staffer reported on Sunday — Chen said 73 people associated with the case tested negative and were asked to practice self-health management.