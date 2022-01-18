Migrant workers in Taiwan, both industrial workers and domestic caregivers, earned more last year, a survey of employers released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor showed.
Migrant workers in the manufacturing and construction sectors earned an average monthly wage of NT$30,541 in June last year, the survey showed.
The figure, including an average regular wage of NT$24,603 and NT$5,396 in average overtime pay, was NT$1,958 more than the same month in 2020, due mainly to an average increase in overtime pay of NT$1,429.
Photo: CNA
Migrant workers in the industrial sector recorded a monthly average of 204.1 work hours — 167.7 hours of regular work and 36.4 overtime hours — marking an increase of 9.4 hours from the monthly average for 2020, the survey showed.
Regarding the management of migrant workers, 34.3 percent of Taiwanese employers surveyed said that they were bothered the most by language barriers, followed by poor hygiene habits and poor work attitudes or discipline.
Domestic care providers earned an average monthly wage of NT$20,209 in June last year, including an average regular salary of NT$17,563 and average overtime pay of NT$2,182, marking an increase of NT$291 from their average monthly salary a year earlier, the survey showed.
They worked 10 hours on average per day, and 98 percent of their Taiwanese employers paid them overtime.
About 73.6 percent of Taiwanese employers said they had other ways to look after the person in need if their caregivers took a break, mostly asking other family members to assist.
Nearly 40 percent of domestic caregiver employers said they would hire a Taiwanese caregiver on a temporary basis, with 51.4 percent of them willing to pay NT$500 to NT$1,200 per person per day based on a government subsidy program.
In terms of problems, 24.6 percent of Taiwanese employers said they were most troubled by language barriers when communicating with their caregivers, followed by them spending too much time on their cellphones and poor cooperation.
The ministry conducted the survey in July and August last year and obtained a total of 8,670 valid replies — 4,643 from companies in the manufacturing and construction sectors and 4,027 from employers of foreign caregivers.
RULES TIGHTENED: Passengers arriving from Sydney and Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19, while passengers arriving from Seattle all tested negative Seventeen of the 217 passengers who arrived on long-haul at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday morning tested positive for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, adding that the positivity rate was higher than expected. Yesterday was the first day that the government enforced stricter health guidelines for the testing of passengers arriving on long-haul flights. They must undergo a polymerase chain reaction test immediately after arriving at the nation’s international airports. Those who test positive are sent directly to hospitals to avoid spreading the virus to people working in and around the airports and at quarantine hotels. Victor Wang (王必勝),
President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is seeking to join an Indo-Pacific economic framework being planned by the US, a senior official said. The government is paying close attention to the regional economic pact being touted by US President Joe Biden, although too few details have emerged from Washington for Taipei to make specific plans, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The US is expected to launch the Indo-Pacific economic framework next month after negotiations with Australia, India and Japan, the official said. The economic initiative is to tackle trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply-chain resiliency and
‘NEW YEAR GIFT’: While the MAC called the song propaganda, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said that it addressed the homesickness of ‘Taiwanese compatriots’ A pro-unification pop song aired on Chinese television earlier this month would only further sour Taiwanese sentiment toward China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Wednesday. The music video for We Sing the Same Song (我們同唱一首歌), which aired on China Central Television, features Chinese artists performing alongside Taiwanese singers Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Ouyang Nana (歐陽娜娜) and Chen Li-nong (陳立農). The lyrics were reportedly written by Taiwanese lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), known for his collaborations with Jay Chou (周杰倫), to music composed by a Chinese musician. Sung in Chinese and Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), the song is about three Taiwanese siblings who
‘CHAOS’: Victor Wang, the CECC’s on-site commander at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, said testing of arrivals has sped up in time to meet holiday demand For now, people are not banned from eating and drinking on trains, despite the rise in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. “On Sunday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that the nation would remain on a level 2 COVID-19 alert until at least Jan. 24. So we will follow the center’s disease prevention guidelines for passengers on public transport systems,” Wang said. However, bus and train depots have been asked to disinfect facilities more frequently, he said. The center’s new