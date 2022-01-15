Taiwan News Quick Take

DIPLOMACY

MOFA extends condolences

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday extended its condolences to the family of former Japanese prime minister Toshiki Kaifu, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 91. Members of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan would visit Kaifu’s family and extend their condolences on Taiwan’s behalf, the ministry said, describing Kaifu as a respected leader for his contributions to world peace and democracy. Kaifu was a friend of Taiwan, having led a delegation in May 2019 to meet with William Lai (賴清德) about eight months before Lai was elected vice president, the ministry said. As prime minister from 1989 to 1991, Kaifu was best known for deploying the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to the Persian Gulf in 1991 during the Gulf War. His involvement garnered him a reputation as one of the biggest contributors to international stability.

DIPLOMACY

Lai reportedly tapped for Honduras trip

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) is reportedly to send Vice President William Lai (賴清德) as a special envoy to Honduras to congratulate Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro on her inauguration on Jan. 27. Lai’s outbound trip would include a stop-over in the US. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his successor have invited Tsai to attend the inauguration ceremony. Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) yesterday said that plans for the event, including who to send, have not yet been finalized. The Presidential Office would announce its plans at an appropriate time, he added. A source yesterday said that the office’s response is standard procedure, as the government would make an official announcement only after the plan is finalized.

ELECTIONS

‘Nine-in-one’ date set

The “nine-in-one” local elections are to be held on Nov. 26, the Central Election Commission announced yesterday. The local elections, which take place every four years, select mayors and city councilors in the special municipalities of Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung; county commissioners, mayors, councilors, and township majors and representatives in the other 16 counties and county-level cities; and village and borough wardens in 22 localities. Elections would also be held for district administrators and representatives of mountainous indigenous districts in the six special municipalities. Those who wish to run for the position of mayors and councilors in municipalities, counties and county-level cities would have to register from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, the election commission said, adding that it would post a notice on Aug. 18.

ENVIRONMENT

Water recycling plant opens

Taiwan’s second water recycling plant was formally opened in a ceremony in Kaohsiung yesterday. The Kaohsiung Linhai Wastewater Treatment Plant has been contributing 33,000m3 of water to the city’s industry per day since it started operating late last year. It has been providing water to five companies, including state-run China Steel Corp and CPC Corp, Taiwan, the Kaohsiung Water Resources Bureau said. Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said that the plant is equipped with the country’s first high-end wastewater test center. Taiwan’s first water recycling plant opened in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) in 2019 and produces 45,000m3 of water per day, the bureau said. The bureau is planning to build two more plants in the city, it said.