Survey finds three active faults, bringing total to 36

TECTONICS: The newly discovered faults are in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Nantou County, and they range from 20km to 25km in length, the survey found

Staff writer, with CNA





A geological survey has discovered three new active faults in the Earth’s crust under Taiwan, bringing the total number of faults on Taiwan proper to 36.

A study in 2012 had recorded 33 faults.

The three newly discovered active faults are in Tainan, Kaohsiung and Nantou County, the survey results released last week by the Central Geological Survey (CGS) showed.

The CGS, which is overseen by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, defines an active fault as one that has moved within the past 100,000 years and could possibly move again.

According to the survey, the 21km Kousiaoli Fault in Tainan last moved 12,670 years ago, while the 25km Chegualin Fault in Kaohsiung last moved 7,500 years ago.

The 20km Chusiang Fault in Nantou County last moved about 13,500 years ago, the survey found.

Due to evidence of movement within the past 100,000 years and with all three faults exceeding 5km in length, the CGS said that they have been added to the list of active faults in Taiwan.

The CGS published a graphic showing the locations of Taiwan’s 36 active faults, which it said could be used as a reference for land management, reviewing land development, disaster prevention and control, and designing earthquake-resistant buildings.

The latest major earthquake recorded in Taiwan occurred on Monday last week, when a magnitude 6.0 quake struck off the coast of Hualien County at a depth of 19.4km.

While the earthquake did not cause any serious damage, it disrupted travel along some lines operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration, as well as the Taipei and Taoyuan MRT systems, affecting thousands of commuters.