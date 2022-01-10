Czech PM’s four-year plan to bulk up Taiwanese ties

By Yang Cheng-yu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Thursday approved his government’s four-year administrative plan, which includes measures to bolster partnerships with Taiwan, as well as other democracies in East Asia.

The 52-page plan, which was published online on Friday, covers the Czech government’s financial, social and diplomatic policies for the next four years, including plans for strengthening the Czech Republic’s relationships with Taiwan, India, Japan and South Korea.

The plan also calls for a reassessment of the country’s relationships with China and Russia.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, right, gives a statement to the media in Lany, Czech Republic, on Nov. 28 last year. Photo: AFP

The plan reflects a continuation of former prime minister Vaclav Havel’s foreign affairs policies, which largely focused on strengthening partnerships with fellow democracies.

Apart from Asia, the plan also names Germany, Israel, the UK and the US as important democratic partners with which to cooperate on safeguarding democracy, human rights and civil society, which it describes as “not only a moral obligation,” but also a course of action that benefits the country.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said that it welcomes the Czech Republic’s policies on the region, adding that it looks forward to further deepening ties with the European country.

Taiwan welcomes further development of the two nations’ mutually beneficial relationship, as well as cooperation with the Czech Republic on safeguarding democracy, the ministry said.

The Czech Republic’s successes in transitional justice and the protection of human rights have ensured its place within European politics, it added.

Next year, the Czech government is expected to pass its own version of the US’ Magnitsky Act, which seeks to punish the Russian officials responsible for the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who was killed in 2009 while incarcerated in a Moscow prison.

Media reports in Slovakia quoted Central European Institute of Asian Studies executive director Matej Simalcik as saying that systematic conflicts between democratic nations and authoritarian states are likely to grow increasingly common.

This would threaten the rules-based international order, he said, adding that bolstered Taiwan-Slovakia ties would have a special significance in this context.

A 43-member Slovak delegation led by the country’s deputy economics minister visited Taiwan early last month, prompting Beijing to lambast Slovak officials.

Despite increased pressure on Slovakia from China, the Slovak government is pragmatically working with Taiwan, Simalcik was quoted as saying, adding that in the face of economic considerations, Slovakia has not forgotten about safeguarding the international order.