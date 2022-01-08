Hospitals, long-term care centers and psychiatric wards in New Taipei City and Keelung yesterday announced that visitors will not be allowed until at least Jan. 21.
The city governments made the announcement on the same day that Taipei implemented similar measures amid heightened COVID-19 prevention measures following a cluster of infections linked to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
In-patients are only allowed one family member with them at a time, the New Taipei City Government said.
Photo: CNA
Effective immediately, everyone in New Taipei City must wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance when taking photographs or singing at a karaoke establishment, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said.
Everyone must submit their details with the contract tracing system at establishments and should closely follow pandemic prevention measures by washing their hands often and checking their temperature, Hou said.
New Taipei City is increasing its hospital bed capacity, its fleet of taxis to transport people to quarantine hotels and quarantine hotel staff numbers, he said, adding that some COVID-19 testing stations would remain open at weekends.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that all live events in the capital would be halted if cases in the city from unidentified sources exceed 10 a day, or if two or more cluster infections are reported in the city.
Ko did not say whether Taipei would also enforce mandatory mask rules for people taking photos or singing.
Restaurants are at the greatest risk, he added.
“If we can keep the pandemic at bay, we will not order restaurants to stop dine-in services,” he said.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said that all 516 taxi drivers designated to transport people to quarantine hotels in Taipei are expected to undergo polymerase chain reaction tests today and tomorrow.
The drivers are expected to be tested every week, Huang said, adding that the city government has required them to get a third COVID-19 vaccination within a week.
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said that this year’s public health checkups for elderly people and other non-necessary healthcare activities in the city have been suspended.
Hospital visits would be limited and all patients are limited to two visitors at a time, Chen said, adding that all healthcare workers at quarantine hotels must get their third vaccination as soon as possible.
Additional reporting by Ho Yu-hua and Huang Hsu-lei
LOS ANGELES EVENT: The design that won the airline its record 30th award showed that it is ready to welcome travelers back to Taiwan, the company said A cycling-themed float sponsored by China Airlines won the International Award for most outstanding float from outside the US at the Rose Parade in Los Angeles on Saturday. The honor for the float, which is 17m long, 5m wide and 7.5m high, and features a family experiencing Taiwan on two wheels, made it the record-breaking 30th win for the state-owned airline. The float was decorated with Taiwanese symbols such as tung blossoms, orchids and models of Taiwanese dishes and beverages such as braised pork with rice and boba tea. The float was designed with the aim of attracting international visitors to Taiwan once
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan at 5:46pm yesterday, causing delays to some train services and affecting commuters returning home from work. The quake’s hypocenter was 56.7km east of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 19.4km, data from the Central Weather Bureau’s Seismology Center showed. The largest intensity generated by the quake reached Level 4, which was reported in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County. An intensity of Level 3 was reported in Taoyuan, Taichung, Hsinchu City, Changhua County and Nantou City, bureau data showed. The Taiwan Railways Administration said it slowed down some of its
A missing couple linked by police to the body of a man discovered on Friday on a Nantou County hiking trail have been found dead in Puli Township (埔里). Local firefighters and police said the remains of a woman, surnamed Wang (王), and a man, surnamed Kuo (郭), had been found hanging 200m from the body of a man, surnamed Fan Chiang (范姜), who was discovered by hikers on Friday. A preliminary investigation showed that on Tuesday last week, Fan Chiang, 32, had ridden a motorcycle, followed by Wang and Kuo sharing a second motorcycle, police said. The vehicles were located in a