China wants clear push for unification: report

‘ONE CHINA’: The CCP will lean in harder on advocates of the ‘1992 consensus’ and anti-independence supporters to push its pro-unification agenda, an MAC report said

By Chen Yu-fu / Staff reporter





The Chinese government would take harsher action to promote cross-strait unification while exerting greater pressure on advocates of the so-called “1992 consensus,” a report commissioned by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) speech on the 40th anniversary of the “Message to Compatriots” in Taiwan on Jan. 2, 2019, can be viewed as the clearest declaration of Beijing’s strategy on cross-strait affairs, the report said.

His speech was followed by a number of significant events, including the start in 2019 of protests against extradition in Hong Kong, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election in 2020, Beijing’s enactment of the National Security Law in Hong Kong and former US president Donald Trump’s election defeat, but the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) policy toward Taiwan continued to adhere to Xi’s five-point instructions, it said.

The title and logo of the Mainland Affairs Council are pictured at its headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times

Under the framework of Xi’s five points, the main goal is to promote Taiwan’s unification with China, the report said.

To achieve “peaceful” unification, Beijing needs the help of advocates of the “1992 consensus” and those who oppose Taiwanese independence, as they can help promote “democratic negotiations” for cross-strait unification, it said.

The “1992 consensus” — a term that former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the CCP that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

If the peaceful approach fails and external forces intervene, Beijing would opt for forced unification, it said.

China will simultaneously employ the two approaches as “carrots and sticks,” rather than in two separate stages, the report said.

For Beijing, there is no room for opposing Taiwanese independence while not supporting unification, it said.

These tactics aim to force Taiwan into a dilemma of peaceful confrontation, meaning Beijing would not allow Taiwan any other option if it rejects unification, it said.

The report also projected that the CCP would take the following actions: It would force Taiwanese independence opponents and “1992 consensus” advocates to clarify their support for cross-strait unification; spend more effort in criticizing the West’s democratic values; interfere with Taiwan’s democratic operations; and tighten control over freedom of expression, it said.

The CCP would apply “united front” tactics to influencers of Taiwan-US relations, such as Taiwanese businesspeople or foreigners, and compel them to declare their objection to Taiwanese independence and support for cross-strait unification, it said.

This year, the CCP would seek to more clearly and unilaterally define cross-strait relations and put more effort into promoting cross-strait unification per Xi’s instructions, the report said.