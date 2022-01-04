SPORTS
Jerseys feature magpie
The women’s national soccer team is to take the field this month at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India wearing uniforms designed around a Formosan blue magpie motif, the emblem of the Chinese Taipei Football Association. “The blue magpie has a strong vitality, a strong ability to adapt, and adheres to the idea of mutual support, which is the spirit of our soccer team,” said designer Hsiao Ching-lun (蕭景倫) of Plugin Branding and Visual Marketing Integration. The blue jersey, which features short, thin white streaks and red on the sleeves, also includes a feather design mimicking those of an actual blue magpie, he told a news conference last month. The team are three-time Asian champions, winning the title in 1977, 1979 and 1981.
TRAVEL
Hualien tops resort picks
Seven of 10 properties selected in an online poll as the nation’s most beautiful resort hotels are in Hualien and Nantou counties, two of the nation’s top vacation destinations, a survey by ezTravel showed. The travel agency last month selected the 10 most beautiful resort hotels and 10 most beautiful metropolitan hotels based on an online vote of 150,000 people, and the weighted judgements of 1,000 frequent travelers. Four of the top resort hotels selected were in Hualien County — the Promisedland Resort & Lagoon Hotel, Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui Hotel, Hualien Farglory Hotel and Gaeavilla Resort. Three others — Le Midi Hotel Chitou, Hotelday Plus Sun Moon Lake and Fleur de Chine Hotel — are in Nantou County. The Hotel Royal Chiaohsi in Yilan County, the Fullon Hotel Tamsui Fishermen’s Wharf in New Taipei City and one the Uni-Resort in Tainan were also selected.
CRIME
Smuggled cigarettes seized
The coast guard on Sunday seized about 222,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes, with an estimated street value of NT$14 million (US$506,659), from a fishing boat in Keelung. The vessel was searched after it entered the Badouzi Fishing Harbor (八斗子漁港) at about 6am. Authorities found 444 boxes, each containing 500 packs of cigarettes, carrying the “Burton” and “Modeng” brand names, the coast guard’s investigation branch in Taipei said. The cigarettes were found in a hidden storage area on the boat, it said. The Keelung City Government impounded the cigarettes, while the ship captain, surnamed Chang (張), and the crew are to be investigated and prosecuted for breaching the Tobacco and Alcohol Administration Act (菸酒管理法).
SPORTS
CPBL to start in April
The new season of the CPBL professional baseball league is scheduled to start in early April, with defending champions CTBC Brothers hosting last year’s runner-up, CPBL commissioner Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said. Speaking after a team general manager’s meeting on Wednesday, Tsai said that the CPBL is to start on April 2 with the Taichung-based Brothers at home against the Uni-President Lions from Tainan. Other important dates for the new season include July 15, the start of the second-half of the CPBL season, and July 30 and 31, the dates of the CPBL All-Star Game weekend, Tsai said, adding that the post-season is to be from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, with the Taiwan series to start on Nov. 5. The new season would introduce a mandatory Playoff Series, and the half-season winner with the highest win percentage would go straight to the Taiwan series.
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented
Celebrities, singers and dancers are to ring in the New Year with performances across the nation. Here is a list of countdown parties and fireworks displays to help you choose which to attend. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and Taipei 101 fireworks display is to be held from 7pm on Friday to 1am on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Square. It is set to feature some of the hottest names in the nation’s entertainment industry, including indie bands EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) and Accusefive (告五人), and singer-songwriter A-Lin (黃麗玲). Pop rock group Tizzy Bac (鐵之貝克), rock duo Power Station (動力火車) and Malaysian pop
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in